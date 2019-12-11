Twitter reacts to Gerrit Cole's record-breaking deal with Yankees

New York Yankees fans, congratulations. You got your guy. Free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole is off the market and heading to the Big Apple. The star signed a record-breaking $324 million contract over nine years, putting him in pinstripes.

The pitcher was long rumored to be heading to a West Coast team to be closer to where he grew up after he made it rather obvious that he would not be returning to the Houston Astros. Some "mystery teams" crept up during the MLB Winter Meetings, but the Yankees got the deal done late Tuesday night.

Of course, everyone flooded to social media to give their take on the whole thing. Here are some of the best reactions.

Yankees fans woke up feeling great this morning:

YANKEES TWITTER!!



WE GOT HIM!!!



GERRIT COLE IS A NEW YORK YANKEE! pic.twitter.com/7r7dgGuG9A — Evan Daniel (@mrevandaniel) December 11, 2019

The price was nearly one million dollars for every strikeout in 2019, and he got it. (Minus $2 million, but close enough)

So Gerrit Cole gets $1 million per strikeout. He struck out 326 last year — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 11, 2019

Cole is headed straight to the bank.

Live look in at Gerrit Cole on the phone with his agent right now 😂😂 https://t.co/T43A9gACV9 pic.twitter.com/ClnTPKWqpw — Aaron Robinson (@_watchurhead) December 11, 2019

Some people are sweating just looking at how much money Cole is getting.

Gerrit Cole for WHAT NOW?! pic.twitter.com/DtNQIsjQxG — Max Molski (@MolesDontSki) December 11, 2019

But remember, it's not your money.

I wanted the Yankees to pay Gerrit Cole $252 million for six years, so the three extra at $72 million seems very reasonable to ride out on. Mostly, it’s not my money. And unless Hank or Hal follows me, it’s not yours, either. — Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) December 11, 2019

Let's put the dollar sign in perspective for a minute.

Gerrit Cole cost $1M less than Angel Stadium and the 133 acres of ripe, undeveloped land that surrounds it. Unreal. — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) December 11, 2019

Current Yankees players, including Aaron Judge, had to hop on Twitter to share their excitement

😏 — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) December 11, 2019

When words fail, emojis and gifs are here to express excitement.

Stephen Strasburg's record-breaking contract with the Washington Nationals did not hold the title for very long.

"Congratulations to Stephen Strasburg on his record-breaking contr--"



Gerrit Cole: pic.twitter.com/S2K8fvFDTF — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 11, 2019

Can't you just picture him already at Yankee Stadium in those classic, iconic, Nike logo -- I mean pinstripe -- jerseys.

Cole gonna look so good in this. No beard though, cause tradition guys pic.twitter.com/TofMC5bfP4 — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) December 11, 2019

This is a pretty good point, that parking is expensive.

Good news for Gerrit Cole is that he might be able to afford parking around Yankee Stadium during the postseason now — Joe (@JoeRiveraSN) December 11, 2019

Kids, if you are reading this and you want to one day have $324 million, my best advice is to pick up a baseball, like yesterday.

Hey kids, be a baseball player. https://t.co/kqx1CqqcP8 — Jason Huber (@_JasonHuber) December 11, 2019

Many Yankees fans were mourning the loss of Didi Gregorius, who is leaving town for the Philadelphia Phillies, earlier on Tuesday:

I’m going to miss Didi Gregorius. That’s all I have to say right now. I ask that you please respect my privacy during this difficult time — Nick Parco (@nick_parco) December 11, 2019

... but I think the addition of Cole will make them feel a little bit better.