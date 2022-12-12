The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on Monday, according to ESPN.

Murphy, 28, is one of the top overall backstops in baseball thanks to an above-average stick and a good glove. Since 2020, he's amassed a .235/.326/.422 slash line (113 OPS+) while averaging 14 home runs and providing top-notch defense. To wit, Murphy ranked in the 86th percentile in framing runs last season, according to Statcast's data. It's worth wondering if there's some additional offensive upside to unlock here, too, seeing as how he set a new career-high in maximum exit velocity last season, ranking in the 94th percentile.

Regardless of whether or not Murphy improves further, he will not be eligible for free agency until after the 2025 season, making him more than a rental or short-term fit. He's projected to make about $3.5 million next season in what serves as his first year of arbitration eligibility, per the estimates housed at MLB Trade Rumors.

Of course, Murphy's availability comes as no surprise. The Athletics have been in the process of a full teardown since the owner-imposed lockout was lifted in March. They've traded Matt Olson (also to the Braves), Matt Chapman, Chris Bassitt, Frankie Montas, and Sean Manaea during that time. Murphy's departure seemed even more certain after the Athletics acquired Shea Langeliers as part of the aforementioned Olson trade. He should be able to slide into the starting lineup.

With Murphy now off the catching market, free agent Christian Vázquez remains available after Willson Contreras went to the Cardinals on a five-year deal.