Today's Top Picks: Three MLB best bets, including why the Dodgers are still a smart play as big favorites

It's a packed MLB slate on Tuesday, with all night games on the docket. Which three are your best bets for cashing in winning tickets? I have you covered below, but be sure to head over to SportsLine and find out the one team with an "A" grade on the moneyline for Tuesday.

1. Dodgers at Phillies: Dodgers -192

I realize this is a very steep price but I feel as confident about the Dodgers as any team on the slate here tonight. When these two teams played in late May they were both in first place in their respective divisions. The Phillies were swept in that series and since then have faded in the opposite direction. I love Walker Buehler's 8-1 record and the fact that L.A. has one of the highest runs-per-game averages in the league. Steep price, sure, but it's a lock.

2. Nationals at Orioles: Under 11.5

Two pitchers that have struggled this season -- Asher Wojciechowski and Austin Voth -- have driven this number up well above 11, but even with all those stats suggesting a high-scoring game I think the line is slightly inflated. Jump on the other side with me as I expect a total much closer to 10 than 12 in Baltimore on Tuesday night.

3. Tigers at Indians: Under 10.5

Neither Detroit nor Cleveland has been all that profitable this season on the money line, but they both have been solid under teams through 90-plus games of this regular season. In fact when the total for a Cleveland home game has drifted above nine runs, the under has cashed 60.8 percent of the time this season.

