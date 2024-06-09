The Los Angeles Dodgers (41-25) go on the road to play the New York Yankees (45-21) in a star-studded Sunday Night Baseball affair. The Dodgers head into Sunday's showdown on a three-game win streak and are going for the sweep. On Saturday, Los Angeles topped New York 11-3. Tyler Glasnow (6-4, 2.93 ERA) is on the hill for the Dodgers, while Luis Gil (8-1, 1.82 ERA) gets the nod for New York.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are listed at -123 favorites (risk $123 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Dodgers vs. Yankees odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Dodgers vs. Yankees money line: Los Angeles -123, New York +103

Dodgers vs. Yankees run line: New York +1.5 (-167)

Dodgers vs. Yankees over/under: 7.5 runs

NYY: The Yankees are 13-5 in their past 18 games at home

LAD: The Dodgers are 6-2 in their last 8 games on the road

Why you should back the Dodgers

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is a gifted and powerful slugger at the plate. Ohtani has terrific pitch recognition and plate coverage to hammer the ball to any place on the field. The 29-year-old is seventh in the league in batting average (.312), tied for eighth in home runs (15), and fifth in OPS (.955). On June 5 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, he went 2-of-5 with a two-run home run.

Mookie Betts gives Los Angeles another dynamic offensive threat. Betts has a compact swing and bat speed to spray the ball all across the diamond. The seven-time All-Star has a slash line of .312/.414/.510 with 10 home runs and 35 RBI. In Friday's win over the Yankees, he was 1-of-3 with a single. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Yankees

Aaron Judge has been a force offensively. Judge has light-tower power that can drive in runs in bunches. The five-time All-Star also has a strong arm from the outfield with superb accuracy. He's leading the team in home runs (21) and OPS (1.091) but tied for second in RBI (55). In Friday's loss against Los Angeles, Judge went 2-of-3 with a double and one run driven in.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe has been an effective player for the Yankees this season. Volpe has good range and arm strength to be an effective defender. Offensively, he quickly flips his hips to make contact. His batting average is .285 with six home runs and 25 RBI. He heads into Sunday's showdown on an eight-game hitting streak. See which team to pick here.

