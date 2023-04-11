The Tampa Bay Rays won, again, on Monday night. This time around, their victim was the Boston Red Sox. In a change of pace, it was a thriller.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta was crushed by the Rays in four starts last season, but this time around, he spun five scoreless innings. Rays opener Jalen Beeks and then length guy Josh Fleming matched with a combined six scoreless innings of their own. In fact, this game was 0-0 heading to the bottom of the eighth. And then Brandon Lowe played hero with a solo shot:

Pete Fairbanks came on for the ninth to record his first save of the year. It was his first chance because, as noted with previous margins of victory, this was the first save situation for the team.

It was the first pitchers' duel of the year for the Rays. There were only three Red Sox hits and five Rays hits. They've already shown they can win slugfests and blowouts, so this one makes the ol' resume look a little more well-rounded.

In fact, this is actually the Rays' third consecutive shutout, as they won each of the previous two games 11-0.

The Rays are now 10-0, easily the best start in franchise history.

If it seems like a long time since you've seen that from any team, it's because it has been a very long time. Your memory is not deceiving you. We promise. The 2003 Royals were the last team to start 9-0, but in winning Monday evening at the Trop and moving to 10-0, the Rays have joined this illustrious group:

Longest undefeated starts, MLB history

13-0: 1987 Brewers, 1982 Braves

11-0: 1981 A's

10-0: 2023 Rays, 1966 Indians, 1962 Pirates, 1955 Dodgers*

*won World Series

Through their first nine games, the Rays barely broke a sweat. They played three teams expected to sit toward the bottom of baseball and won all nine games by at least four runs. They scored 75 runs and only gave up 18, good for a ridiculous +57 run differential.

Monday's win was a bit tougher, but it counts the same. It's another Rays win and, to reiterate, they are now 10-0.