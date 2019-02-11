Where will Bryce Harper and Manny Machado sign? Oddsmakers favor the Giants and Yankees
Putting some cash down on the Phillies seems like a good investment right now
Spring training camps open across Arizona and Florida this week (here are every team's reporting dates) and still Bryce Harper and Manny Machado remain unsigned. It is preposterous to me that two 26-year-old megastars are unsigned as camp opens given all the money that is in the game today, but I digress.
Harper's and Machado's continued unemployment gives oddsmakers another opportunity to lay down some betting lines on their next teams. Let's begin with Harper, courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag and @betonline_ag on Twitter). Odds listed as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 11:
Just to be clear, 10/1 odds means you'd win $10 for every $1 you bet should Harper re-sign with the Nationals. The Giants at 1/1 tells you the oddsmakers expect Harper to wind up in San Francisco. The Giants are reportedly pursuing him, though only on a short-term contract.
Now here's Machado (again from BetOnline):
So the Phillies are 4/1 for Harper and 5/1 for Machado? Gosh, I feel like if you put a little money down on each, you're bound to walk away with something in your pocket. I would be stunned if Philadelphia did not sign at least one of two at this point.
Thus concludes the unsolicited betting advice from CBS Sports portion of the program.
