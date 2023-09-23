New York Yankees slugger and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge made more franchise history Friday night. Judge swatted three home runs in his team's win over the Arizona Diamondbacks (NYY 7, ARI 1), and in doing so became the first player in Yankees history with multiple three-homer games in the season. He also hit three homers against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 23.

"It's incredible," Judge told MLB.com about the accomplishment. "You see the list of players that have come through here and the retired numbers out there. I'm just trying to do my job. I got into some good counts, and guys in front of me were getting on base, creating some havoc out there. So I'm just happy to come away with the win."

Here is Judge's three-homer night at Yankee Stadium. It should be noted he was left on deck in the ninth inning and did not have a chance at a fourth.

Judge is the 24th player with multiple three-homer games in a season -- Jesse Winker in 2021 was the last to do it -- and he's the sixth Yankee ever with multiple three-homer games in his career. Lou Gehrig had four three-homer games, Joe DiMaggio and Alex Rodriguez had three each, and Tony Lazzeri and Bobby Murcer had two each. Judge has two as well (both this season).

Friday's outburst gives Judge 35 home runs in 100 games played this season. He missed 43 games with a toe injury earlier this year after crashing into the Dodger Stadium wall on June 3, and he is still playing on a torn ligament. Despite all the missed time, Judge still has a chance to reach 40 home runs this season.

Judge is hitting .267/.401/.609 around the toe injury this season. He is third in the American League in home runs and is sixth in walks. Alas and alack, the Yankees are 78-76 this year, and will be eliminated from postseason contention within the next few days.