Yankees vs. Astros ALCS: Giancarlo Stanton remains out of Game 3 lineup with quad injury

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will resume the ALCS with Game 3 at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday evening (GameTracker). The best-of-seven series is currently tied 1-1. Here's how you can watch Game 3.

The Yankees announced their Game 3 starting lineup Tuesday afternoon and Giancarlo Stanton is again sitting out with a quad strain. He suffered the injury running out an infield single in Game 1 and did not play in Game 2.

"He wants to play, but we've also had some real conversations about, you've got to be honest with where you're at. I mean, there is an injury in there," manager Aaron Boone said. "He wants to play. He wants it pretty bad. If it was the regular season he'd be on the IL."

Stanton took batting practice and did run on the field to test the quad Tuesday afternoon. It wasn't a full scale workout, however. Boone says Stanton is available to pinch-hit in Game 3, though he also said he was available in Game 2 and never did pinch-hit.

"It's pretty similar to 48 hours ago," Stanton said. "Just going to see what we can do. It's not the best, but I'm able to hit. We're at least that far right now. I don't have much time. Time is not on my side right now. I'm doing what I can ... I can hit. I've got to move around more and see what I've got."

The Yankees can replace Stanton on the ALCS roster due to injury, though doing so would make him ineligible for the World Series. They're not ready to commit to that yet. They're optimistic Stanton will return in some capacity this series.

Here is the Stanton-less lineup the Yankees will use in Game 3:

It's possible Stanton will only be able return as a designated hitter given the nature of his injury. In that case, Encarnacion could shift to first base with LeMahieu playing third and Urshela getting stuck on the bench. Boone said he still believes Stanton will be able to play the outfield whenever he does return, however.

"I'm optimistic (he'll play the outfield)," Boone said. "But, again, we'll have to see. It's at least a little bit of an unknown and something that we're kind of working through day-by-day and trying to make good medical evaluations, strength, see how he's doing out there, try and have real frank conversations with G, as well. And then hopefully make the best decision."

Hicks is replacing Stanton in the lineup -- he's playing center with Gardner sliding over to left -- and Game 3 will be his first start since August 3. He missed the final two months of the regular season with an elbow injury but got healthy in time for the ALCS. Hicks pinch-hit in Game 2 and played a few innings in the field. Now he's getting his first start.