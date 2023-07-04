AL East rivals will go head-to-head on the Fourth of July as the Baltimore Orioles visit the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Baltimore is 49-34 on the season and is second in the division sitting six games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. Meanwhile, the Yankees are third in the division at 47-38, but both teams currently own AL Wild Card spots as we've passed the halfway point of the season. Baltimore will send Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.66 ERA) to the mound while the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (3-6, 4.36 ERA) for Game 2 of this three-game series. New York won Game 1 by a final score of 6-3 on Monday.

The game is slated to begin at 1:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. New York is the -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) while Baltimore is a +105 underdog on the money line in the latest Yankees vs. Orioles odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Orioles vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It has excelled on top-rated run-line picks this season, going 11-2 (+604). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Yankees vs. Orioles money line: Yankees -125, Orioles +105

Yankees vs. Orioles run line: Yankees -1.5 (+158)

Yankees vs. Orioles over/under: 9 runs

NYY: The Over has hit in four of New York's last five games against Baltimore

BAL: Baltimore is 10-4 in its last 14 games against AL East opponents

Why you should back the Yankees



The Yankees will be riding high coming off their win on Monday. It was their fourth win in the last six games and the victory gives the Yankees a 4-3 advantage in the season series against their division rivals. New York was down 3-2 heading into its half of the seventh but managed a run to tie and then Harrison Bader launched a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure the win.

Anthony Volpe also went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in the win. Meanwhile, the bullpen threw 4 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, surrendering only three hits and striking out six. The Yankees lead the MLB in team bullpen ERA (2.83) on the season and a trustworthy pen will continue to be critical throughout their playoff chase.

Why you should back the Orioles

Baltimore is one of the MLB's fastest-rising franchises. After losing 110 games just two seasons ago, the Orioles managed 83 wins in 2022 and are now 15 games above .500 as we hurdle toward the MLB all-star break. They'll hand the ball to the team's most experienced starter in Gibson on Tuesday.

The 2021 AL All-Star is coming off a couple of rocky starts that saw his ERA jump from 3.94 to 4.66 but he's managed eight quality starts this season, including seven scoreless innings in a win over the Yankees on May 25. He also has a 3.21 career ERA over five starts at Yankee Stadium.

