Yankees vs. Red Sox: Eight numbers that put the brutal Bronx beatdown into perspective

The Boston Red Sox eviscerated the New York Yankees 16-1 on Monday night, with the Yankees giving up the most runs in the team's postseason history. It was the kind of debilitating beatdown that a 108-win team can hand out to any team on any given night -- but no one expected it to happen in Yankee Stadium in a pivotal Game 3 against the 100-win Yankees.

Luis Severino started the game for the Yankees, giving up six runs on seven hits in three innings. It's just more of the same for the Sox, who scored 10-plus runs 20 times throughout the regular season -- including a pair of 19-run games. Five of those double-digit outings came against the Yankees. The Red Sox were actually 5-9 in the regular season in games in which they scored single-digits against the Yankees.

So, how bad did the beatdown on Monday get? Here are a few numbers that should give you an idea.

16 -- You've got to start with the obvious. 16 runs is the most the Yankees have ever allowed in a playoff game, eking by the previous record of 15 set in 2001 against the Diamondbacks in the World Series. It was close, but the Red Sox holding that record really adds insult to injury. For the Red Sox, it's the second-most the franchise has ever scored in its long postseason history. Boston scored 23 runs against the Indians in 1999, a record that will be tough to top.

A few other particularly wild stats: Steve Pearce has 15 RBI in his last nine games against the Yankees, while Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts have 32 RBI between them in 20 games each (15 for Benintendi, 17 for Betts). The Red Sox have stepped it up all year against the Yankees, and this game was just the latest example. For Yankees fans, Monday was a nightmare, but there is good news: The runs don't roll over to Tuesday night. The Yankees are 5-1 in elimination games since 2017, and it's hard to beat them at home twice. The Red Sox generally struggle in Yankee Stadium, thought you wouldn't know it from Monday's performance, and a desperate Yankee team is a dangerous one.

With that being said, if any loss is going to be demoralizing, it's Monday's. Losing to such a hated rival in such embarrassing fashion is tough, so how the Yankees recover with CC Sabathia on the mound on Tuesday will be the difference. The Yankees likely won't be held homerless in their own ballpark against, but the Red Sox showed that they can capitalize on quirky parks too.

