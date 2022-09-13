AL East foes match up on Tuesday evening when the New York Yankees (85-56) and the Boston Red Sox (69-72) collide in an MLB on TBS matchup. Boston heads into this contest on a two-game winning streak. Likewise, New York has won two games in a row. Nick Pivetta (9-11, 4.29 ERA) is starting for Boston, while Gerrit Cole (11-7, 3.20 ERA) is on the hill for New York.

The first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. New York is listed as -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100), while Boston is at +135 in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.

Here are several MLB odds and trends for Red Sox vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Red Sox money line: Yankees -160, Red Sox +135

Yankees vs. Red Sox run-line: Boston +1.5 (-120)

Yankees vs. Red Sox over-under: 8.5 runs

NYY: Yankees are 6-2 in their last 8 overall

BOS: Red Sox are 4-0 in their last 4 home games

Why you should back the Yankees



Outfielder Aaron Judge has been remarkable this year. Judge owns light-tower power with outstanding bat speed as the four-time All-Star can smack the ball out of any park with legit run-producing abilities. Judge is eighth in the league in batting average (.307) but first in home runs (55) and RBI (121). He's logged two-plus hits in three of his last four games.

Starting pitcher Cole is a monster on the hill. Cole owns the stuff to easily pile up strikeouts and force batters to chase pitches. The five-time All-Star is aggressive and doesn't shy away from any batter. Cole is first in the majors in strikeouts (218) and 12th in WHIP (1.02). In his last start, he racked up 14 K's.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is a phenomenal contact hitter for Boston. Bogaerts has great pitch recognition skills and bat control as the four-time All-Star is also a rangy defender with a smooth throwing arm. Bogaerts is fourth in the MLB in batting average (.319) with 13 dingers and 66 RBI. On Sept. 9, he went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer.

Third baseman Rafael Devers owns home-run power and run-producing abilities. The 25-year-old covers the plate well and forces opposing pitchers into high counts. Devers is currently hitting .290 with 26 home runs and 78 RBI. On Sept. 10, he was 3-for-5 with a grand slam.

