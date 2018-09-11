2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season schedule: Playoffs begin at Las Vegas on Sunday

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are here! 16 drivers have clinched their spot in the first round, with the playoffs beginning this Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Now that the playoffs are here, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top 4 drivers will advance to the Championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Below is a list of events for the NASCAR's Cup Series Playoffs.

Next Race: South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, September 16th

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 45

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 90

Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 200

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule

*indicates NASCAR playoffs race