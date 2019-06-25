2019 NBA free agency rankings: Top 50 players include Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, injured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

The free agency frenzy of 2019 has been highly anticipated for a long time, and now we're just days away from the official commencement on Sunday. Two of the top players teams were prepared to lust after -- Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson -- both suffered devastating injuries in the NBA Finals, which threw a bit of a wrench into this summer's proceedings. But there are still plenty of options out there for teams looking to spend big, and also some players who could come much cheaper and still have a tremendous impact.

After the injury to Durant, two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard became the clear top free-agent prize, and he'll undoubtedly field max offers from multiple teams. Below Leonard and Durant, the list becomes more a matter of preference. Do teams prefer the steadiness and leadership of Jimmy Butler over the brilliant flashes from Kyrie Irving? It will change depending on who you ask, but here is our ranking of the top 50 free agents (and potential free agents) this summer.