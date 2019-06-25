2019 NBA free agency rankings: Top 50 players include Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, injured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
Ranking the top free agents for the wild NBA summer of 2019
The free agency frenzy of 2019 has been highly anticipated for a long time, and now we're just days away from the official commencement on Sunday. Two of the top players teams were prepared to lust after -- Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson -- both suffered devastating injuries in the NBA Finals, which threw a bit of a wrench into this summer's proceedings. But there are still plenty of options out there for teams looking to spend big, and also some players who could come much cheaper and still have a tremendous impact.
After the injury to Durant, two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard became the clear top free-agent prize, and he'll undoubtedly field max offers from multiple teams. Below Leonard and Durant, the list becomes more a matter of preference. Do teams prefer the steadiness and leadership of Jimmy Butler over the brilliant flashes from Kyrie Irving? It will change depending on who you ask, but here is our ranking of the top 50 free agents (and potential free agents) this summer.
|1
Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors SF
|Status: Unrestricted
|2
Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors SF
|Status: Player option
|3
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics PG
|Status: Unrestricted
|4
Kemba Walker Charlotte Hornets PG
|Status: Unrestricted
|5
Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors SG
|Status: Unrestricted
|6
Kristaps Porzingis Dallas Mavericks PF
|Status: Restricted
|7
Jimmy Butler Philadelphia 76ers SG
|Status: Unrestricted
|8
Tobias Harris Philadelphia 76ers SF
|Status: Unrestricted
|9
Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks SF
|Status: Unrestricted
|10
Nikola Vucevic Orlando Magic C
|Status: Unrestricted
|11
D'Angelo Russell Brooklyn Nets PG
|Status: Restricted
|12
Malcolm Brogdon Milwaukee Bucks PG
|Status: Restricted
|13
JJ Redick Philadelphia 76ers SG
|Status: Unrestricted
|14
DeMarcus Cousins Golden State Warriors C
|Status: Unrestricted
|15
Al Horford Boston Celtics C
|Status: Unrestricted
|16
Bojan Bogdanovic Indiana Pacers SF
|Status: Unrestricted
|17
Julius Randle New Orleans Pelicans C
|Status: Unrestricted
|18
Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks C
|Status: Unrestricted
|19
Paul Millsap Denver Nuggets PF
|Status: Team option
|20
Marc Gasol Toronto Raptors C
|Status: Player option
|21
DeAndre Jordan New York Knicks C
|Status: Unrestricted
|22
Harrison Barnes Sacramento Kings SF
|Status: Unrestricted
|23
Marcus Morris Boston Celtics PF
|Status: Unrestricted
|24
Patrick Beverley Los Angeles Clippers PG
|Status: Unrestricted
|25
Nikola Mirotic Milwaukee Bucks PF
|Status: Unrestricted
|26
Thaddeus Young Indiana Pacers SF
|Status: Unrestricted
|27
Terry Rozier Boston Celtics PG
|Status: Restricted
|28
Trevor Ariza Washington Wizards SG
|Status: Unrestricted
|29
Jonas Valanciunas Memphis Grizzlies C
|Status: Unrestricted
|30
Ricky Rubio Utah Jazz PG
|Status: Unrestricted
|31
Kelly Oubre Jr. Phoenix Suns SF
|Status: Restricted
|32
Jeremy Lamb Charlotte Hornets SG
|Status: Unrestricted
|33
Terrence Ross Orlando Magic SG
|Status: Unrestricted
|34
Wesley Matthews Indiana Pacers SG
|Status: Unrestricted
|35
Rudy Gay San Antonio Spurs SF
|Status: Unrestricted
|36
Danny Green Toronto Raptors SF
|Status: Unrestricted
|37
Darren Collison Indiana Pacers PG
|Status: Unrestricted
|38
Derrick Rose Minnesota Timberwolves PG
|Status: Unrestricted
|39
Al-Farouq Aminu Portland Trail Blazers PF
|Status: Unrestricted
|40
Willie Cauley-Stein Sacramento Kings C
|Status: Restricted
|41
Enes Kanter Portland Trail Blazers C
|Status: Unrestricted
|42
Elfrid Payton New Orleans Pelicans PG
|Status: Unrestricted
|43
Bobby Portis Washington Wizards PF
|Status: Restricted
|44
Jabari Parker Washington Wizards PF
|Status: Unrestricted
|45
Tomas Satoransky Washington Wizards SG
|Status: Restricted
|46
Kevon Looney Golden State Warriors C
|Status: Unrestricted
|47
Rodney Hood Portland Trail Blazers SG
|Status: Unrestricted
|48
DeWayne Dedmon Atlanta Hawks PG
|Status: Unrestricted
|49
Rajon Rondo Los Angeles Lakers PG
|Status: Unrestricted
|50
Robin Lopez Chicago Bulls C
|Status: Unrestricted
