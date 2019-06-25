2019 NBA free agency rankings: Top 50 players include Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, injured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Ranking the top free agents for the wild NBA summer of 2019

The free agency frenzy of 2019 has been highly anticipated for a long time, and now we're just days away from the official commencement on Sunday. Two of the top players teams were prepared to lust after -- Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson -- both suffered devastating injuries in the NBA Finals, which threw a bit of a wrench into this summer's proceedings. But there are still plenty of options out there for teams looking to spend big, and also some players who could come much cheaper and still have a tremendous impact.

After the injury to Durant, two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard became the clear top free-agent prize, and he'll undoubtedly field max offers from multiple teams. Below Leonard and Durant, the list becomes more a matter of preference. Do teams prefer the steadiness and leadership of Jimmy Butler over the brilliant flashes from Kyrie Irving? It will change depending on who you ask, but here is our ranking of the top 50 free agents (and potential free agents) this summer.

Top 50 NBA Free Agents for 2019
1
Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors SF
Status: Unrestricted
2
Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors SF
Status: Player option
3
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics PG
Status: Unrestricted
4
Kemba Walker Charlotte Hornets PG
Status: Unrestricted
5
Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors SG
Status: Unrestricted
6
Kristaps Porzingis Dallas Mavericks PF
Status: Restricted
7
Jimmy Butler Philadelphia 76ers SG
Status: Unrestricted
8
Tobias Harris Philadelphia 76ers SF
Status: Unrestricted
9
Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks SF
Status: Unrestricted
10
Nikola Vucevic Orlando Magic C
Status: Unrestricted
11
D'Angelo Russell Brooklyn Nets PG
Status: Restricted
12
Malcolm Brogdon Milwaukee Bucks PG
Status: Restricted
13
JJ Redick Philadelphia 76ers SG
Status: Unrestricted
14
DeMarcus Cousins Golden State Warriors C
Status: Unrestricted
15
Al Horford Boston Celtics C
Status: Unrestricted
16
Bojan Bogdanovic Indiana Pacers SF
Status: Unrestricted
17
Julius Randle New Orleans Pelicans C
Status: Unrestricted
18
Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks C
Status: Unrestricted
19
Paul Millsap Denver Nuggets PF
Status: Team option
20
Marc Gasol Toronto Raptors C
Status: Player option
21
DeAndre Jordan New York Knicks C
Status: Unrestricted
22
Harrison Barnes Sacramento Kings SF
Status: Unrestricted
23
Marcus Morris Boston Celtics PF
Status: Unrestricted
24
Patrick Beverley Los Angeles Clippers PG
Status: Unrestricted
25
Nikola Mirotic Milwaukee Bucks PF
Status: Unrestricted
26
Thaddeus Young Indiana Pacers SF
Status: Unrestricted
27
Terry Rozier Boston Celtics PG
Status: Restricted
28
Trevor Ariza Washington Wizards SG
Status: Unrestricted
29
Jonas Valanciunas Memphis Grizzlies C
Status: Unrestricted
30
Ricky Rubio Utah Jazz PG
Status: Unrestricted
31
Kelly Oubre Jr. Phoenix Suns SF
Status: Restricted
32
Jeremy Lamb Charlotte Hornets SG
Status: Unrestricted
33
Terrence Ross Orlando Magic SG
Status: Unrestricted
34
Wesley Matthews Indiana Pacers SG
Status: Unrestricted
35
Rudy Gay San Antonio Spurs SF
Status: Unrestricted
36
Danny Green Toronto Raptors SF
Status: Unrestricted
37
Darren Collison Indiana Pacers PG
Status: Unrestricted
38
Derrick Rose Minnesota Timberwolves PG
Status: Unrestricted
39
Al-Farouq Aminu Portland Trail Blazers PF
Status: Unrestricted
40
Willie Cauley-Stein Sacramento Kings C
Status: Restricted
41
Enes Kanter Portland Trail Blazers C
Status: Unrestricted
42
Elfrid Payton New Orleans Pelicans PG
Status: Unrestricted
43
Bobby Portis Washington Wizards PF
Status: Restricted
44
Jabari Parker Washington Wizards PF
Status: Unrestricted
45
Tomas Satoransky Washington Wizards SG
Status: Restricted
46
Kevon Looney Golden State Warriors C
Status: Unrestricted
47
Rodney Hood Portland Trail Blazers SG
Status: Unrestricted
48
DeWayne Dedmon Atlanta Hawks PG
Status: Unrestricted
49
Rajon Rondo Los Angeles Lakers PG
Status: Unrestricted
50
Robin Lopez Chicago Bulls C
Status: Unrestricted
