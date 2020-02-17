2020 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Team LeBron takes on Team Giannis; Devin Booker in for injured Damian Lillard

The ballots have closed, the votes have been tallied and we can now officially declare who will populate Team LeBron and Team Giannis for the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. As a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who both tragically died in a helicopter crash just a week ago, Team LeBron will all be wearing No. 24 uniforms while Team Giannis will wear No. 2, the jersey numbers worn by Kobe and Gianna. 

The All-Stars for each conference have been officially announced with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo named as captains for the second straight year. LeBron and Giannis drafted their teams live on Feb. 6. Below is the final All-Star rosters for each side:

Team LeBron

LeBron James*^

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis^

Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic^

Dallas Mavericks

James Harden^

Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard^

Los Angeles Clippers

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets

Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics

Chris Paul

Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook

Houston Rockets

Devin Booker (Injury Replacement)

Phoenix Suns

Damian Lillard (Injured)

Portland Trail Blazers

Domantas Sabonis

Indiana Pacers

(*Captain) (^Starter)

Team Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo*^

Milwaukee Bucks

Kemba Walker^

Boston Celtics

Trae Young^

Atlanta Hawks

Joel Embiid^

Philadelphia 76ers

Pascal Siakam^

Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors

Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat

Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz

Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat

Brandon Ingram

New Orleans Pelicans

Khris Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks

(*Captain) (^Starter)

