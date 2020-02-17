2020 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Team LeBron takes on Team Giannis; Devin Booker in for injured Damian Lillard

The ballots have closed, the votes have been tallied and we can now officially declare who will populate Team LeBron and Team Giannis for the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. As a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who both tragically died in a helicopter crash just a week ago, Team LeBron will all be wearing No. 24 uniforms while Team Giannis will wear No. 2, the jersey numbers worn by Kobe and Gianna.

The All-Stars for each conference have been officially announced with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo named as captains for the second straight year. LeBron and Giannis drafted their teams live on Feb. 6. Below is the final All-Star rosters for each side:

Team LeBron

(*Captain) (^Starter)

Team Giannis

(*Captain) (^Starter)