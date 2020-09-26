The Los Angeles Lakers hold a 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets and the teams will match up for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday. After a win in Game 4, the Lakers will look to close out the Nuggets, with Denver aiming to avoid elimination with a win. Will Barton (knee) remains out for the Nuggets, with the Lakers putting forth a jam-packed injury report. Anthony Davis (ankle) and Dion Waiters (groin) are listed as questionable for Los Angeles, with LeBron James (groin), Danny Green (finger) and Alex Caruso (wrist) listed as probable.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in the Orlando bubble. William Hill lists Los Angeles as the five-point favorite, while the over-under is set at 214 in the latest Lakers vs. Nuggets odds.

Lakers vs. Nuggets spread: Lakers -5

Lakers vs. Nuggets over-under: 214 points

Lakers vs. Nuggets money line: Lakers -200, Nuggets +175

LAL: The Lakers are 5-4-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

DEN: The Nuggets are 6-3-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles has been the best team in the 2020 NBA Playoffs on a per-possession basis, leading the league in net rating at +7.5 points per 100 possessions. The Lakers are tremendous on both ends, including the No. 2 offense in the playoffs at 1.154 points per possession. Los Angeles ranks in the top five in assist rate, offensive rebounding, effective field-goal percentage, true shooting percentage and free-throw rate, with James and Davis in the middle of it all.

Defensively, Los Angeles is also elite, with the No. 3 defense in the regular season and a top-tier group again in the playoffs, giving up fewer than 1.07 points per possession. The Lakers are No. 2 in turnover creation in the playoffs, and that havoc can fuel a potent transition offense.

Why the Nuggets can cover



The Nuggets are a tremendous offensive team, scoring 112.9 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs. Much of that can be attributed to the duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. Murray is playing the best basketball of his career, converting a blistering 46.6 percent of his 3-point attempts and averaging 26.9 points and 6.6 assists per game. Jokic is also operating at a high level, averaging 24.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists in the postseason.

Denver is an excellent offensive rebounding team, grabbing 28.0 percent of its own misses, and the Nuggets rank in the top three among playoff teams in effective field-goal percentage and true shooting percentage. Denver's overall defensive numbers are not tremendous, but the Nuggets do a good job limiting damage after giving the ball away, allowing only 15.2 points per game off turnovers.

How to make Lakers vs. Nuggets picks

