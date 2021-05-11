The race to the bottom of the NBA standings this season is as intense and impressive as ever. That's because the prizes at the top of this year's draft are so worthwhile, even some of the more stable franchises of recent history, like the Thunder and Rockets (and hey, even the Raptors!), are limping to the finish line with an eye on franchise-changers available in this year's talent pool.

Of which there are many.

This draft is as strong as any of the last decade and littered with depth. But at the top is where this class blows away evaluators, with five players -- Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga -- profiling as Tier One talents who could change the fortunes of a franchise. From there it's a guessing game, as No. 6 through the teens in this draft looks fluid. The value of a pick decreases substantially in this draft outside the top five.

So to break down those five and the rest of the players ranked in the lottery of our most recent CBS Sports Top 75 Big Board update, we've broken out scouting reports below -- along with strengths, weaknesses and player comparisons -- to give you an idea for how the draft is viewed and who at the top teams might target based on needs. You can find my most recent mock draft here.

1. Cade Cunningham | 6-8, 220 | PG | Fr. | Oklahoma St.

Strengths

Great passing vision and guts to execute off what he sees

Reads, thinks the game at a high level

Excellent positional size

Good creation ability on offense with the ball in his hands, and can create space to get shots for himself and others

Devastatingly effective in isolation scenarios

Effective shooter and scorer

Multi-positional defender

Uses size to his advantage on both sides of the court

Weaknesses

Turnover-prone -- averaged more turnovers than assists at Oklahoma State

Came up big in clutch situations, but had notable late-game blunders in big moments either lacking awareness or forcing bad passes

Doesn't have elite first step or explosiveness to blow by defenders

Pro Comparison

2 Jalen Suggs | 6-4, 205 | SG | Fr. | Gonzaga

Strengths

Competitive, fiery guard whose motor always runs hot



Slasher who can get to the rim at will and finishes with both hands

Very good passer

Active rebounder who loves to crash the boards and run the break

Good shooter and creator who projects as franchise-caliber point guard

Weaknesses

Good shooter but 3-point shooting tailed off, hitting 33.7% from distance on 104 attempts

Playmaker on defense but sometimes takes ill-advised chances in effort to make homerun play

Pro Comparison

Fiery George Hill

3 Evan Mobley | 7-0, 215 | C | Fr. | USC

Strengths

Uniquely talented big man with 7-foot frame and 7-4 wingspan

Fluid athlete who can drop his hips and defend multiple positions from post to perimeter

Elite defensive weapon who can block shots and anchor a defense

Talented scorer who can score in variety of ways

Weaknesses

Developing shooter: made 30% of 3-pointers at USC and was 69.4% free-throw shooter

Skinny, high center of gravity and still needs to add muscle to huge frame

Pro Comparison

4 Jalen Green | 6-5, 172 | SG | G League Ignite

Strengths

Can create and score as well as any prospect in this draft



Explosive, bouncy athlete who can finish above the rim

Modern-day NBA 2-guard because of his size, athleticism and scoring upside

Weaknesses

Improving passer, but room to develop outside of generating his own offense

Can sometimes settle for deep looks as opposed to driving into traffic to finish around the rim

Pro Comparison

5. Jonathan Kuminga | 6-8, 205 | SF | G League Ignite

Strengths

Great positional size, custom-fit as archetype of a modern-day wing

Oozing with potential as jumbo playmaker with craft and confidence to make plays off the dribble

Good finisher around the rim

Projectable, positionless defensive player who uses his size

Weaknesses

Made 16 of his 65 3-point attempts (24.6%) in the G League

Raw and largely unpolished on both ends

Needs to improve as a shooter on offense and with his awareness on defense in team constructs

Pro Comparison

6. Keon Johnson | 6-5, 186 | SF | Fr. | Tennessee

Strengths

Bouncy athlete and above-the-rim finisher who can produce incredible highlight-reel plays

Heady defensive player who embraces his role in team constructs

Flashed upside as creator and has talent to be a threat as he develops on offense

Weaknesses

Shot 26.1% from 3-point range on 48 attempts

Not a real threat to space the floor, as his shot is still developing and shooting is inconsistent

Shaky handle overall that needs to improve dramatically to warrant top-10 pick, though his flashes are encouraging

Pro Comparison

7. Davion Mitchell | 6-2, 205 | PG | Jr. | Baylor

Strengths

Elite on-ball defender

Quick-twitch athlete who can burst by defenders off the ball

very good passer and creator with good court vision

Improved 3-point shooting every year and made 44.7% of 141 attempts last season

Weaknesses

Average size for NBA point guard

Very reliant on strong hand attacks to the rim

Career 65.7% free-throw shooter

Pro Comparison

UConn's James Bouknight was slowed by an elbow injury this season. Getty Images

8. James Bouknight | 6-5, 190 | SG | Soph. | UConn

Strengths

Diverse scorer who can get a bucket in myriad ways

Flashy athlete who can finish above the rim

Good defender who has good size and good length and can crash the boards

Embraces contact and has the skill to get to the rim and create while finishing with finesse

Weaknesses

Had elbow surgery during 2020-2021 season and did not look like the same player upon his return

Production as a scorer came primarily off high volume and poor efficiency

Pro Comparison

9. Scottie Barnes | 6-9, 227 | SF | Fr. | Florida State

Strengths

Elite positional size

Switchable defender who at Florida State was able to guard 1-5

Good passing and playmaking ability at his position, with good-enough handle capable of pulling down rebounds and running breaks

Weaknesses

Could be point forward-type player in time, but handle still needs polishing

Overall work-in-progress on offense, particularly as a shooter after making 27.5% from 3-point range and 62.1% from the free-throw line

Upside hinges on major development on offense to fill out defensive arsenal

Pro Comparison

10. Tre Mann | 6-5, 190 | PG | Soph. | Florida

Strengths

Significantly improved as shooter, hitting 40.2% of his 3-point attempts as a sophomore

Emerged late in sophomore season as go-to creator and scorer for surging Florida team

Good positional size for point guard

Can create space and score from anywhere on the court

Weaknesses

Needs to improve as decision-maker to add value as lead guard or combo guard -- his turnover rate was double his assist rate as a freshman and nearly the same (19.6% to 21.9%) as a sophomore

Needs to improve as spot-up shooter to be a bigger threat outside of having the ball in his hands

Pro Comparison

11. Josh Giddey | 6-8, 205 | SF | Adelaide 36ers

Strengths

Great positional size

Good playmaker for his size

Capable ball-handler and distributor who profiles as plus-creator/distributor in the NBA with great court vision and ability to execute with creative passes

Improving shooter who has shown good touch and developed a reliable floater

Uses pace, space and angles to his advantage, displaying high IQ and feel to control the game from the point guard position

Weaknesses

Needs to improve as a scorer and shooter

Has good touch but not shooting it efficiently

Doesn't have elite burst/quick twitch to allow him to blow by defenders

Pro Comparison

Deni Avdija

12. Jaden Springer | 6-4, 204 | PG | Fr. | Tennessee



Strengths

Creative scorer and shot-maker

Shows good range as a shooter with good mechanics, making 43.5% of his 3-pointers at Tennessee

Has high IQ on both ends and showed promise as a developing passer

Doesn't turn 19 years old until September, so lots of time for him to grow and mature as a player

Solid playmaker on defense with good anticipation

Weaknesses

Average athlete who lacks explosiveness and ability to blow by defenders consistently

Still maturing and learning as a playmaker for others -- he averaged 2.9 assists to 2.4 turnovers per game

Pro Comparison

13. Kai Jones | 6-11, 218 | C | Soph. | Texas



Strengths

High-upside big with loads of potential

At 6-11 showed good shooting touch as a sophomore and made 38.2% of his 3-pointers, albeit on low volume (34 attempts)

Ahowed flashes of scoring/playmaking and has great size, with mobility to potentially defend multiple positions

Super-athlete and leaper

Weaknesses

Needs to add strength to tall, lanky frame

Average rebounder for player his size

Shot just 55% from free-throw line in conference play

Pro Comparison

14. Cameron Thomas | 6-4, 210 | SG | Fr. | LSU



Strengths

Bucket-getter who can create his own shot and generate production

Has been a successful scorer at every level of basketball

Made nearly 90% of shots from free-throw line, suggesting inefficiency as a scorer at LSU could be improved upon

Weaknesses

High-volume, low-efficiency scorer at LSU

Made 32.5% of 3-point attempts and 40.6% from the field

Takes wild shots and has never seen a shot he didn't like

Not an advanced creator/passer -- he averaged more turnovers than assists and had eight games with zero assists, despite ranking second in SEC in usage percentage

Pro Comparison



