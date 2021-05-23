The Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies arrived in the Western Conference playoffs by taking much different paths, as the Jazz earned the No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history and the Grizzlies used a pair-of play in wins to take the No. 8 seed. Utah qualified for the NBA Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, while the Grizzlies are making their first postseason appearance since 2017. The Jazz have won six consecutive games between the teams, and will look to also extend a four-game home winning streak vs. the Grizzlies when Utah and Memphis open a best-of-seven series on Sunday night.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at Vivent Arena in Utah. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Jazz as nine-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 217 in the latest Jazz vs. Grizzlies odds.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -9

Grizzlies vs. Jazz over-under: 217 points

Grizzlies vs. Jazz money line: Utah -430, Memphis +350

MEM: The Grizzlies are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

UTA: The Jazz have won 17 of their last 20 games at home

Why the Jazz can cover



The Jazz won seven of their final nine regular season games and earned their first Northwest Division championship since the 2017 season. Utah's winning percentage of .722 was the team's highest since 1999. The Jazz set an NBA record for 3-pointers made per game (16.7) and connected on a franchise-record 1,205 3-point field goals in 72 games, the third most in league history.

Utah's postseason outlook will be further boosted by the return of Donovan Mitchell, who missed the final 16 games of the regular season with a right ankle sprain. He averaged a career-high 26.4 points in 53 games played this season and had two 35-point outings against Memphis. Rudy Gobert led the NBA in blocks per game (2.7) and field goal percentage (.675) and was second in rebounds per game (13.5). Jordan Clarkson led all NBA reserves in points per game (18.4) and 3-pointers made (203) and Bojan Bogdanovic averaged 23.7 points on 48.8 percent shooting from the field in his last 19 games.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The Grizzlies are the youngest team to make the NBA Playoffs in 10 years at an average age of 24.8, yet they showed considerable mettle in beating the Golden State Warriors on the road in overtime on Friday. Ja Morant hit two clutch floaters in the final minute of overtime to ensure the Grizzlies would nail down the No. 8 seed in the West. He scored 35 points, making 14-of-29 shots from the field and sank 5-of-10 3-point attempts. Morant has scored 30-plus points twice against Utah this season.

Dillon Brooks led all scorers with 24 points against San Antonio, and had 14 vs. Golden State. Jonas Valanciunas finished with 23 points and 23 rebounds vs. the Spurs, and had 12 boards on Friday. His 12.5 rebounds per game during the regular season set a new career high and was a team record. The Grizzlies led the NBA in points in the paint per game (55.8) during the regular season.

