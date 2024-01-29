The Philadelphia 76ers (29-15) will try to snap a two-game losing streak against the struggling Portland Trail Blazers (13-33) when they square off on Monday night. Philadelphia won six consecutive games before falling to Indiana and Denver in its last two games. Portland is on a two-game skid of its own, losing to the Spurs and Bulls over the weekend. The Sixers are in third place in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Trail Blazers are in 14th place in the Western Conference.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Philadelphia is favored by 9 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. 76ers odds, while the over/under is 224.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any 76ers vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model entered Week 14 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-25 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Philadelphia-Portland. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -9

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers over/under: 224.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers money line: Blazers:+316, 76ers -409

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers picks: See picks here

Why the Blazers can cover

Philadelphia is off to a 0-2 start during its five-game road trip, and it could be without the NBA's leading scorer in Joel Embiid again on Monday. He was sidelined during Saturday's 111-105 loss to Denver due to left knee soreness and has a questionable tag for this game. Embiid aggravated the injury during a 134-122 loss to Indiana last Thursday after scoring a career-high 70 points in his previous game.

Tyrese Maxey (ankle) and Tobias Harris (illness) were also absent in the loss to the Nuggets, and they are questionable for this game as well. Portland has won three of its last seven games, picking up wins over the Nets, Pacers and Rockets. The Trail Blazers have covered the spread in four of their last five home games, while the 76ers have only covered twice in their last six road games.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia put up a strong effort against the Nuggets on Saturday even with Embiid sidelined, covering the 8.5-point spread in the 111-105 final. Small forward Paul Reed scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in an impressive double-double effort, marking his first game in double figures since early January. Kelly Oubre Jr. also stepped up with Maxey and Harris out, finishing with 25 points.

The 76ers cruised to a 126-98 win over Portland in October, and the Trail Blazers are playing without Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal), who scored a team-high 20 points in that game. Portland has lost four of its last five games, shooting just 6 of 33 from 3-point range in a 104-96 loss to Chicago on Sunday. Philadelphia has covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

How to make Blazers vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated 76ers vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Trail Blazers vs. 76ers, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Trail Blazers spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 48-25 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.