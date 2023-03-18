Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards left the team's game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in the first quarter due to an ankle sprain and did not return.

Late in the first quarter, Edwards drove to his right and was trapped by Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic, who hoped to force the ball out of his hands. Edwards made the right read and fired a cross-court pass to a wide-open Mike Conley, who knocked down a 3-pointer. Unfortunately, before the ball even went through the basket, you could hear Edwards yelling in pain over the broadcast.

Edwards jumped to make his pass and upon landing his right ankle turned violently. He pounded the ground with his hand in agony, and eventually had to be helped to the locker room because he was unable to put any weight on his right leg.

Edwards was officially ruled out for the game in the third quarter. The incident certainly did not look or sound good, but at this point it's far too early to know how long Edwards may be sidelined, if at all. He will likely need to undergo imaging to determine the full extent of the injury.