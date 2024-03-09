The Los Angeles Clippers (40-21) host the Chicago Bulls (31-32) in a non-conference tilt on Saturday. This will be the first regular season bout between these clubs. The Bulls lead the all-time series 68-57. Los Angeles is currently 10th in the NBA in total offense (117.2). Meanwhile, Chicago is 12th in points allowed (113.3). Lonzo Ball (knee), Zach LaVine (foot) and Patrick Williams (foot) are out for Chicago. Russell Westbrook (hand) is out for L.A, while Paul George (knee), James Harden (shoulder) and Kawhi Leonard (groin) are all listed as questionable.

Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Los Angeles is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Bulls vs. Clippers odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 222. Before making any Clippers vs. Bulls picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Bulls. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Bulls vs. Clippers:

Bulls vs. Clippers spread: Los Angeles -7.5

Bulls vs. Clippers over/under: 222 points

Bulls vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -308, Chicago +341

CHI: The Chicago Bulls are 17-14-1 ATS on the road this season

LAC: The LA Clippers have hit the game total Under in 34 of their last 56 games

Why the Bulls can cover

Forward DeMar DeRozan gives Chicago a reliable scorer. The USC product logs 23.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. In Thursday's win over the Warriors, DeRozan tallied 33 points, eight rebounds and four assists. He scored 30-plus points in two of his last three games.

Guard Coby White is an agile playmaker in the backcourt. White has a jumper to space out the floor but will get into the lane with ease. The 24-year-old is averaging 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He's scored 20-plus points in four straight games. On Mar. 4, White racked up 37 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles has injury concerns with Westbrook out and their top three scorers -- Leonard, George and Harden -- all listed as questionable. However, the Clippers have been tough all season with a 40-21 overall record. They also have a 26-22 ATS mark when favored.

Additionally, L.A. has won three out of its last four and has shown the ability to play different styles. For example, the Clippers won an 89-88 slugfest at Minnesota on March 3, but also have wins in high-scoring games against the Rockets and Wizards this month. With their stars' status in doubt, Norman Powell is one source of offense the Clippers can feel good about. He scored 24 points and hit 6 of 8 from 3-point territory in the aforementioned win over the Timberwolves.

How to make Clippers vs. Bulls picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 229 points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value.

So who wins Bulls vs. Clippers, and which side of the spread is the better value?