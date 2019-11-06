Bulls vs. Hawks odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 6 predictions from proven computer model

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 3-3 overall and 2-2 at home, while Chicago is 2-6 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Bulls are 3-5 against the spread and have blown double-digit leads against the Lakers, Knicks and Hornets this season. As for the Hawks, they're 3-1 against the spread on their home court. However, the two sides have split their last 10 meetings against the spread with Chicago holding the 6-4 advantage straight up during that span. Atlanta is favored by one-point in the latest Hawks vs. Bulls odds, while the over-under is set at 221. Before entering any Bulls vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Atlanta was able to grind out a solid victory over San Antonio on Tuesday, winning 108-100. Point guard Trae Young was the offensive standout of the contest for the Hawks, as he shot 5-of-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double, recording 29 points and 13 assists. Young is shooting 50 percent from the 3-point line on the season and 48.9 percent from the field while averaging 27.2 points and 8.4 assists per game. However, the Hawks will be without John Collins again as he serves a 25-game suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy.

Meanwhile, the Bulls were within striking distance but couldn't finish the game out as they fell 118-112 to the Lakers. Chicago was up 65-48 at halftime and 85-67 late in the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Zach LaVine finished with 26 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in the loss and rookie Coby White poured in 18 points off the bench.

