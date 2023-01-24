Central Division foes meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday. The Chicago Bulls take on the Indiana Pacers, with Indiana aiming to stop a seven-game losing streak. Indiana is 15-9 at home this season, with Chicago entering at 9-14 on the road and playing its second game in as many days after defeating Atlanta on Monday. Tyrese Haliburton (knee) is out for the Pacers, with Andrew Nembhard (illness) listed as questionable. Lonzo Ball (knee) and Javonte Green (knee) remain sidelined for the Bulls.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Indianapolis. Caesars Sportsbook list Chicago as the 1-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 236.5 in the latest Bulls vs. Pacers odds. Before making any Pacers vs. Bulls picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Bulls vs. Pacers spread: Bulls -1

Bulls vs. Pacers over/under: 236.5 points

Bulls vs. Pacers money line: Bulls -120, Pacers +100

CHI: The Bulls are 11-10-1 against the spread in road games

IND: The Pacers are 15-9 against the spread in home games

Why the Bulls can cover



Chicago faces a quick turnaround on the second night of a back-to-back, but the Bulls have two scorers averaging more than 23 points per game on above-average efficiency. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan key an offense that ranks in the top 10 in turnover avoidance and shooting efficiency, with top-eight marks in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw percentage. Chicago is facing an Indiana defense that is in the bottom five in 3-point defense, free throw prevention and defensive rebound rate this season.

The Bulls are also above the NBA median in defensive efficiency and elite on the glass, securing more than 73% of available rebounds. Chicago is in the top five in second-chance points allowed and fast break points allowed, and the Bulls are in the top 10 in turnover creation rate, steal rate, and free throw prevention. Indiana commits 15.5 turnovers per game, No. 27 in the NBA, and the Pacers are below-average in making only 52.7% of 2-point shots.

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers are playing quite well at home this season. Indiana has a sparkling +2.6 net rating in home games, and the Pacers are scoring 1.15 points per possession in those matchups while making 14.2 3-pointers per game. In a broader sample, the Pacers are shooting 80.1% from the free throw line, No. 6 in the NBA, and Indiana is above-average from 3-point distance with 36.3% shooting. The Pacers are in the top seven in assists per game (26.6) and assist percentage (64.8%), and no team averages more fast break points (18.9 per game) than Indiana.

Chicago ranks in the bottom third of the league in field goal percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed, and 2-point percentage allowed, creating a path to effective shot creation and efficiency. With the Pacers also stellar at creating turnovers (15.7 per game) and blocking shots (5.9 per game) on defense, Indiana has two-way strengths to rely on against Chicago.

