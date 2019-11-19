Carmelo Anthony to wear No. 00, will reportedly start in Trail Blazers debut against Pelicans
Anthony signed his deal with Portland and reportedly stands to make $2.15 million if he remains on the roster until Jan. 7
The Portland Trail Blazers are skidding out of the gates to start the season, sitting at 5-9 after a lopsided loss to the Rockets on Monday. They need help in a number of areas, and they're hoping it's on the way in the form of Carmelo Anthony, who the team announced on Tuesday has officially signed his Blazers contract. Not only that, but he'll reportedly be starting against the Pelicans in his first game.
Anthony -- who will wear No. 00 with Portland, rather than the No. 7 he wore during his time with the Knicks, Thunder and Rockets -- is on a non-guaranteed contract that will pay him $14,490 every day he's on the roster until Jan. 7, at which point he will be guaranteed $2.15 million for the season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
In other words, if the Blazers want to cut ties with Anthony at any point prior to Jan. 7, they can do so without owing him anything moving forward.
Anthony is expected to make his Portland debut Tuesday night in New Orleans, and the Blazers need him to hit the ground the running. It won't be easy. Anthony hasn't played in an NBA game since Nov. 8 of last year, and clearly rhythm and conditioning -- both of which are among five big things to watch for in Anthony's debut -- will be an issue in the early going. As a result, Anthony is expected to only play about 20 minutes in his debut, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN.
Scouts who've spoken with CBS Sports like the idea of Anthony as a stretch four, where he can serve as a floor spacers with 3-point range and an occasional one-on-one player in Portland's iso-heavy system. Melo's defense, however, will be a major issue.
If Terry Stotts can't devise a system, through both positioning and strategic lineup deployments, to more or less hide Anthony on the defensive end, or at least make him passable when he is spotlighted, it'll be tough to keep him on the floor unless he's shooting the lights out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Carmelo Blazers debut: 5 things to watch
Anthony and the Blazers are in New Orleans to take on the Pelicans Tuesday night
-
Dissecting Luka's sneaker free agency
The Mavericks' 20-year-old star is in unprecedented territory on both the court and the sneaker...
-
NBA DFS picks, top Nov. 19 DK lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Melo gives reasoning for choosing "00"
They probably aren't the reasons you expected
-
10 facts about 'Malice at the Palace'
15 years later, it remains one of the more polarizing events in sports history
-
Kyrie to miss third consecutive game
The Nets find themselves in a spot where two of their top stars are sidelined with injuries
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans