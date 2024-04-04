The Boston Celtics cruised to a 135-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night to officially clinch the best record in the NBA with nearly two weeks remaining in the regular season. This is the first time the Celtics have accomplished this feat since their most recent championship season in 2008.

"It's very hard to do. We may never be in this position again," Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said. "We talked about it as a team. We talked about it before the game, to try to treat this game as the clincher. To kind of put that on ourselves to be able to do that. I think it was important for us to simulate that. ... We should enjoy it tonight, and when wake up tomorrow, nobody cares."

While the first quarter of the game was competitive, the Celtics eventually overwhelmed the shorthanded Thunder, who were playing without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. The Celtics led by double digits for large portions of the contest and had seven different players score in double figures.

This was the Celtics' 60th win, which extended their record of 60-win seasons to 14. The Lakers are second with 11 60-win seasons, and are the only other team in double figures in that category.

Thirty-nine of the Celtics' wins have come by double digits, including 18 by at least 20 points, nine by 30-plus and three by 50 or more. They are the only team in NBA history to have three 50-point wins in one season, and are tied for the second-most 30-point victories in one season.

Another massive win pushed the Celtics' net rating to plus-12.0, which is tied with the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls for the second-best net rating of all-time. Only the 1995-96 Bulls, who won 72 games, stand above them. Here's where this season's Celtics stand with some of the best teams ever.

Best net ratings in NBA history

None of these stats regarding the Celtics' dominance this season are any guarantee that they will end their 16-year title drought, but they do show why they're the betting favorites at +170 per Caesars Sportsbook. This team has the talent and the experience to win it all, now they have to prove it in the playoffs.

"We're not skipping any steps," Jaylen Brown said. "Sixty wins. I think we're on track. When the playoffs start, it's back to square one."