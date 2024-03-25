We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 31-39 overall and 17-17 at home, while Boston is 57-14 overall and 25-11 on the road. The Celtics are currently the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Hawks are No. 10 and appear to be a lock for the NBA play-in tournament.

The Celtics have won eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Hawks and are 7-3 against the spread during that span. Boston is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Celtics odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 224.5 points. Before entering any Celtics vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Celtics spread: Hawks +10.5

Hawks vs. Celtics over/under: 224.5 points

Hawks vs. Celtics money line: Hawks: +406, Celtics: -551

What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 124-113 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to nine games. Sam Hauser went 7-for-8 from the 3-point line en route to 23 points in the victory, and Jayson Tatum led the team with 26 points.

Jaylen Brown (ankle), Jrue Holiday (shoulder) and Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) were all held out of the victory on Saturday. Holiday has already been ruled out for Monday, but Brown and Porzingis are set to return. Derrick White (hand) and Xavier Tillman (knee) are listed as questionable as Boston has posted an 8-1 ATS record over this win streak.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, the Hawks blew the Charlotte Hornets out of the water with a 132-91 final score on Saturday. It was Atlanta's largest win of the season, and Dejounte Murray was nothing short of spectacular. He shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 assists.

Bruno Fernando was another key contributor, scoring 25 points along with six rebounds, and he'll have to continue to elevate his game with seven Hawks currently listed as out on the injury report, including All-Star guard Trae Young. Murray has managed four consecutive double-doubles entering Monday.

Key Betting Info

The Hawks are headed into this one without Young, who will be re-evaluated soon after suffering a finger injury last month. This season, Young has averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 assists, and 1.4 steals.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Hawks are 2-7 against the spread in their last 9 games as a home dog.

The Hawks are 10-22 against the spread in their last 32 games when not the favorite.

The Celtics are 28-27-3 against the spread in their last 58 games after a day off.

