Will Hardy's first opportunity as an NBA head coach couldn't have started out much better with the Utah Jazz, who are 7-3 heading into their matchup on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers (5-4). Kawhi Leonard (knee) won't be in action for the seventh consecutive game, but Los Angeles have done well to get production out of John Wall, who has scored double-digits in all but two of his seven games played this year. The Jazz have a similar success story with Collin Sexton, who has averaged 13.6 points per game after he missed nearly all of last season.

Tip-off from Crypto.com Arena is set for 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 221. Before entering any Jazz vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 97-65 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Jazz:

Clippers vs. Jazz spread: Clippers -3.5

Clippers vs. Jazz over/under: 221 points

Clippers vs. Jazz money line: Los Angeles -165, Utah +140

Clippers vs. Jazz picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers bagged a 113-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday. Los Angeles' small forward Paul George carried the load on offense, finishing with 32 points and six assists. Ivica Zubac had his best game of the season, recording 17 points and 15 rebounds. Wall scored 15 points off the bench and also finished with six assists.

Los Angeles has been one of the top defensive rebounding teams in the league this season, pulling down 37.2 per game, which is the second-best mark in the league. The Clippers also block 6.2 shots per contest, which is the fourth-most among all teams. Zubac leads the team in both categories with 9.1 defensive boards and 2.8 blocks per start.

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz already knocked off one team at Crypto.com Arena on this road trip, when they beat the Lakers on Friday, 130-116. Lauri Markkanen leads the Jazz in scoring this season, and dropped a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds against the Lakers. Jordan Clarkson continues to impress as a starter and recorded 20 points and seven rebounds in that victory. Kelly Olynyk finished with 18 points while going 3-for-3 from beyond the 3-point line.

The Jazz score the fifth-most points per game in the NBA (117) in part because they create so many shots. The Jazz get off 92.9 field goal attempts per outing, which is fifth-most among all teams, and make the second-most 3-pointers (14.8 per game). Olynyk has been the most efficient 3-point shooter for the Jazz, and has made 59.4% of his attempts this season.

How to make Jazz vs. Clippers picks

The model has simulated Clippers vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and says that one side of the spread has all of the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Clippers vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks and find out.