Teams looking to avoid going 0-2 after the restart to the regular season meet when the Los Angeles Clippers face the New Orleans Pelicans from Orlando, Fla. The Pelicans dropped a 106-104 decision to the Utah Jazz on Thursday, while the Clippers were beaten 103-101 by the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off from HP Fieldhouse is set for 6 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Pelicans lead the all-time series 32-28, but the Clippers have won two of the three meetings this season. Los Angeles is a five-point favorite in the latest Pelicans vs. Clippers odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 229.

Pelicans vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -5

Pelicans vs. Clippers over-under: 229 points

Pelicans vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -200, Pelicans +175

NO: Third in the NBA in assists per game at 26.9

LAC: Third in the league in rebounds per game at 47.8

Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans have won seven of the past 11 games in the series. They are led by forward Brandon Ingram, who is averaging 24.2 points per game. He scored 23 points in the loss to Utah and missed a potential game-winning shot. In two games against the Clippers this season, Ingram is averaging 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Rookie Zion Williamson is averaging 23.1 points per game. He scored 13 points in limited minutes (15) in the Orlando opener, and should be set to take on a bigger load Saturday.

Also powering the Pelicans is guard Jrue Holiday (19.6 average), who was red-hot against the Jazz, hitting 9 of 18 shots, including two 3-pointers. He also had five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Holiday has played well against Los Angeles. In two games, he is averaging 27 points, five rebounds and 5.5 assists, and in 24 career games, Holiday is averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 assists against them.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles is the second seed in the West and is in a fight with Denver, Utah, Oklahoma City and Houston for it. Only 3 1/2 games separate the No. 2 Clippers from the No. 6 Rockets. Statistically, the Clippers have the edge over the Pelicans in a number of categories, including field goal percentage (46.4 percent to 46.2) and free throw percentage (79.1 to 72.9).

Guard-forward Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers in scoring with a 26.9 average and has recorded 12 double-doubles and one triple-double this season. He scored 28 points, grabbed three rebounds and had four assists in the loss to the Lakers on Thursday. Against New Orleans this season, he is averaging 32.5 points per game, five rebounds and six assists.

How to make Clippers vs. Pelicans picks

