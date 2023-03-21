The Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36) will try to maintain their strong form when they face the Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City has won four of its last five games, beating Phoenix in a 124-120 final on Sunday. Los Angeles has won five of its last six games, moving to fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is favored by 7 points in the latest Clippers vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 237.

Clippers vs. Thunder spread: Clippers -7

Clippers vs. Thunder over/under: 237 points

Clippers vs. Thunder money line: Los Angeles -278, Oklahoma City +222

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles has found its best form of the season, winning five of its last six games to move into fifth place in the Western Conference standings. The Clippers beat the Grizzlies, Knicks and Warriors during a five-game homestand earlier this month before adding a 117-102 win at Portland on Sunday. Paul George scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, despite playing just 15 minutes in the first half due to foul trouble.

George and Kawhi Leonard have both dealt with injuries this season, but they are both healthy heading down the stretch of the regular season. They are combining to average more than 47 points and 12 rebounds per game, helping Los Angeles cover the spread in four of its last five games. The Clippers have rattled off eight straight home wins against Oklahoma City.

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City is in ninth place in the Western Conference standings, but it is only 2.5 games back of Los Angeles for fifth place. The Thunder are also just one game back of sixth place, which is the final spot that avoids the NBA play-in tournament. They have won four of their last five games, beating Phoenix by four points on Sunday behind a 40-point outburst from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

He was traded from the Clippers to the Thunder in July of 2019 and helped Oklahoma City erase a 15-point deficit against the Suns. Gilgeous-Alexander scored a combined 57 points in a pair of double-digit wins over Los Angeles in October. The Thunder are 11-4-1 against the spread in their last 16 road games, and they have covered in four of their last five games overall. LA will be a little shorthanded on Tuesday as guard Norman Powell (shoulder) is out.

