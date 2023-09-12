The Golden State Warriors were bounced in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers. It was the disappointing end to an up-and-down season in which the Warriors failed to defend their title. But the Dubs have built one of the league's most impressive dynasties in recent years and whether its days are numbered remains to be seen. Draymond Green believes Golden State still has the qualities of a championship contender.

"I don't like to necessarily put a number on things," Green told ESPN. "But I don't see why we can't get two more championships. Why not?"

Green has already won four NBA titles alongside two-time MVP Stephen Curry and renowned sharpshooter Klay Thompson. Kevin Durant was a Warrior for two of those championship runs. Now Chris Paul, another all-time great, has joined The Bay's basketball powerhouse. The magnitude of the point guard's arrival hasn't been lost on Green. In fact, he wants to help Paul achieve the goal that eluded previous Hall of Famers like Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley.

"I look at this as one of the most important years of my career," Green said. "... It's not to redeem anything about Draymond. My goal is that we can help Chris Paul get his first championship."

Paul, an 18-year-veteran who's third all-time in steals and assists, made the NBA Finals once in 2021. His Phoenix Suns fell short against the Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, though. Now he'll get to give it a go with the winningest team of the last decade. Paul's long been a major rival of Green and the Warriors in the Western Conference. Their days of arguing on opposing teams have been put on hold, though. Now they're focused on collaborating.

"We've gotten together as a team, we've kicked it together and the vibe feels great, Green said of Paul. "And I'm a student of the game of basketball and Chris Paul is a master, and I'm looking forward to learning from him."