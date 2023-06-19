Draymond Green has spent his entire NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, but for the first time, there now appears to be a chance that he lands with a different team. Green will decline his $27.6 million player option for next season, his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told The Athletic. However, this does not rule out a return to Golden State.

Paul told ESPN that "we will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options." But given the financial constraints Golden State is facing next season, Green's future with the Warriors is very much in doubt.

Even without accounting for Green, the Warriors are already above the NBA's projected $179.5 million second apron figure. This new addition to the collective bargaining agreement was designed specifically to curb the spending of teams like Golden State, and it severely restricts what tools those teams can use to build their rosters. Just as pressing for the Warriors is the sheer financial cost of keeping this team together. Had the Warriors retained him at his option price, they would have had an estimated payroll of roughly $440 million including luxury taxes before the rest of their offseason was accounted for.

The Warriors are seemingly trying to lower that figure, and have therefore been active on the trade market. Jordan Poole has been a name frequently mentioned in trade rumors, and the Warriors are reportedly looking into dealing young forward Jonathan Kuminga for a high draft pick. The Warriors could also re-sign Green at a lower cap figure, but for several years. This would lower their tax bill but still give Green a healthy contract.

However, Green hitting the open market means that other teams will be able to pursue him. Most of the teams with cap space this offseason are young and likely not looking for a 33-year-old forward with offensive limitations. One win-now team to keep an eye on for Green is the Portland Trail Blazers, as Damian Lillard has long been an admirer of his game. Making a sign-and-trade would be complicated because of the hard cap doing so imposes, but for the time being, Portland appears focused on putting a winner around Lillard instead of trading him and rebuilding.

After the second-round loss to the Lakers, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that "if Draymond's not back, we're not a championship contender." He is essential to the way that they play on both ends of the court. But the NBA is a business, and both Green and the Warriors will have to decide if a reunion is financially worthwhile.