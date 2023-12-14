George McGinnis, who starred for the Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets in the 1970s and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, died Thursday morning at the age of 73.

McGinnis suffered a cardiac arrest at his home last week and was taken to Community North Hospital in Indianapolis, where, according to the Pacers, "family, friends and former teammates maintained a vigil of support until his passing."

Born in Indianapolis in 1950, McGinnis was named Mr. Basketball USA (and Indiana Mr. Basketball) in 1969, having led Indianapolis Washington High School to a 31-0 record and a state title. He played one season at Indiana University, where he led the Big Ten in scoring and rebounding.

McGinnis found immediate success as a pro, winning an ABA championship with his hometown Pacers as a rookie and making the first of his six career All-Star appearances (three ABA, three NBA) in 1972-73, his second season. Indiana repeated as champions, with McGinnis scoring 27.6 points per game in the regular season and earning All-ABA Second Team and Playoffs MVP honors.

In 1973-74 and 1974-75, McGinnis made the All-ABA First Team. He averaged a career-high (and league-high) 29.8 points, a career-high 6.3 assists and 14.3 rebounds in 1974-75 and, along, with Julius Erving, was named co-MVP. In 1975, he became the first player in ABA/NBA history to record a 50-point triple-double in the playoffs, with a 51-point, 17-rebound, 10-assist performance against the San Antonio Spurs.

In 1975-76, McGinnis' first year in the NBA, he was named to the All-NBA First Team as a member of the 76ers. He made the All-NBA Second Team the following season and, along with Erving and Doug Collins, led the Sixers to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Portland Trail Blazers.

McGinnis made his final All-Star appearance in 1979 as a member of the Nuggets, who acquired him in a trade involving Bobby Jones. Indiana reacquired McGinnis in 1980, trading a young Alex English to Denver, and McGinnis retired a Pacer in 1982, after an 11-year career. McGinnis is one of four Pacers to have his jersey (No. 30) retired.

"From his all-state high school days to his time as an IU All-American and, of course, to his legendary ABA championship runs with the Pacers, George McGinnis shaped so many of the fondest basketball memories for generations of Hoosiers," the Simon Family and Pacers Sports & Entertainment wrote in a statement. "He was the very definition of an Indiana basketball legend, a champion, and Hall of Fame athlete. But he was more than that. George was family. A passionate advocate for his fellow ABA players and a present, smiling face around the franchise, George has been as synonymous with our Pacers franchise as anyone. He will be greatly missed, and all of us at Pacers Sports & Entertainment will keep George and his family in our prayers."