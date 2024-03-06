The Chicago Bulls will face off against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Utah is 28-34 overall and 19-11 at home, while Chicago is 29-32 overall and 13-17 on the road. The Bulls are the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Jazz are the No. 11 seed in the West.

Jazz vs. Bulls spread: Jazz +3.5

Jazz vs. Bulls over/under: 223.5 points

Jazz vs. Bulls money line: Jazz: +140, Bulls: -167

What you need to know about the Bulls

Last Monday, Chicago earned a 113-109 win over the Sacramento Kings. The win was all the more spectacular given the Bulls were down 22 points with 3:28 left in the third quarter. The Bulls relied on the efforts of DeMar DeRozan, who scored 33 points with two steals, and Coby White, who scored 37 points to go along with seven assists and five rebounds.

DeRozan scored 19 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter while White scored 24 of his 37 in the second half. Chicago shot 68.4% from the floor during its mad dash to the finish while Sacramento only went 6-for-20 from the floor in the final period. The Bulls will hope to parlay that dominant fourth-quarter performance into another win over a Western Conference foe on Wednesday.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, the Jazz came ended a three-game winning streak on Monday against the Washington Wizards. They came out on top against Washington by a score of 127-115 on Monday. Utah went 16-of-40 from the 3-point line in the win and also managed to steal some possessions by winning the rebounding battle 51-43 and the turnover battle 15-11.

Jordan Clarkson dropped a double-double on 38 points and 10 rebounds, while John Collins had 17 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks for a double-double of his own. Another player making a difference was Collin Sexton, who scored 29 points with seven assists and two steals. They'll have to carry a heavy load again on Wednesday with Lauri Markkanen (quad) and Walker Kessler (foot) already listed as out and Keyonte George (illness) listed as questionable.

