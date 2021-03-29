The Utah Jazz will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 34-11 overall and 19-2 at home, while Cleveland is 17-29 overall and 6-17 on the road. The Jazz have won the last five meetings between the teams.

Jazz vs. Cavaliers spread: Jazz -16

Jazz vs. Cavaliers over-under: 219.5 points

Jazz vs. Cavaliers money line: Utah +2000, Cavaliers +1100



What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz eased past the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday, 126-110. Donovan Mitchell shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 35 points and seven assists. He has averaged 30.3 points per game in nine outings since the All-Star break. Utah has won five consecutive games. Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points.

The Jazz come into Monday's game averaging the third most points per game in the league at 117. Utah has won 19 consecutive home games, its longest such streak since the 2006-07 season. Joe Ingles is second among qualified players in the NBA in three-point field goal percentage (48.9).

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, Cleveland took a 100-98 loss against the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday. Collin Sexton had 26 points in addition to six rebounds. He made a layup with 1.6 seconds left before the Kings hit a decisive 3-pointer as time expired. Darius Garland had 18 points. The Cavaliers have lost three of their last four games.

The Cavaliers are coming into Monday's matchup scoring the fewest points per game in the league, with only 103.5 on average. Jarrett Allen (concussion), Kevin Love (calf) and Matthew Dellavedova (appendectomy) are out for Monday's game. Taurean Prince (shoulder) is questionable.

