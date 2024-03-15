The Atlanta Hawks will visit the Utah Jazz in a cross-conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule. Utah is 28-37 overall and 19-13 at home, while Atlanta is 29-36 overall and 13-19 on the road. The Hawks have won the last two meetings, which ended a six-game win streak by Utah in the head-to-head series. Utah is 35-30 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while Atlanta is a league-worst 22-43 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Atlanta is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Hawks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 223 points. Before entering any Hawks vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 70-46 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Atlanta vs. Utah. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hawks vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Hawks spread: Jazz +2.5

Jazz vs. Hawks over/under: 223 points

Jazz vs. Hawks money line: Jazz: +114, Hawks: -135

Jazz vs. Hawks picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Hawks

Neither the point spread nor the final result favored the Hawks on Wednesday as they fell 106-102 to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Hawks were up 33-17 in the second quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Atlanta's loss came about despite a quality game from Dejounte Murray, who scored 40 points with four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Murray is filling up the box score since Trae Young (finger) left the lineup nine games ago as Murray is averaging 25.9 points, 8.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals over this stretch. Young remains out, as do double-digit scorers Saddiq Bey (knee) and Onyeka Okongwu (toe), while the team's third and fourth-leading scorers in Bogdan Bogdanovic (illness) and Jalen Johnson (ankle) are questionable. While Atlanta has 11 ATS wins versus 32 ATS losses against fellow Eastern Conference opponents, it is 11-11 ATS against the West this season. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight defeat. They took a 123-107 bruising from the Boston Celtics. Rookie Keyonte George led Utah with 26 points and six assists, while Collin Sexton produced 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Jazz struggle immensely on the defensive end, ranking 27th in points allowed and 29th in defensive rating. Meanwhile, their offense ranks in the top 10 in points per game but it will be shorthanded on Friday without leading scorer Lauri Markkanen (quad) and third-leading scorer Jordan Clarkson (groin). With those absences, the team will be relying more on rookie Brice Sensabaugh, who's scored at least 15 points in two of his last three games after failing to even reach double-digits in any game before this stretch. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Hawks are 5-14 against the spread in their last 19 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

The Hawks are 20-41 against the spread in their last 61 games vs teams allowing more than 102 points per game.

The Jazz are 23-24 against the spread in their last 47 games when not the favorite.

How to make Jazz vs. Hawks picks

The model has simulated Hawks vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits almost 70% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawks vs. Jazz spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 70-46 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.