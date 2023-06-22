Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has declined his $40 million player option and will become a free agent this offseason, his agent, Jeff Schwartz, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Middleton could still return to the Bucks on a new deal, but by opting out, he has assured himself the opportunity to explore the open market this offseason.

Middleton was drafted by the Pistons in 2013, but was traded to the Bucks in 2014 and has been there ever since. He evolved into a three-time All-Star in Milwaukee and ultimately helped Giannis Antetokounmpo bring the franchise its first championship in 50 years when they defeated the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals. No matter what happens from here, Middleton has already become a Bucks legend.

But the past two seasons have been tumultuous. Middleton suffered a knee injury in the first round of the 2022 playoffs against the Chicago Bulls that held him out of Milwaukee's second-round loss to the Celtics. His absence may have deprived the Bucks of a second consecutive championship. He struggled to stay healthy all of last season, ultimately playing just 33 games before finding his old form in the first round against the Miami Heat. That wasn't enough with Antetokounmpo injured, though, and the No. 1 seed was knocked out in five games.

Now, the Bucks are at a crossroads. The last time they were healthy in the playoffs, they won it all. They still have one of the best players in the NBA in Antetokounmpo and a proven supporting cast around him. But Middleton, Jrue Holiday and fellow free agent Brook Lopez are all in their 30's now. They might not be reliable long-term bets, and Antetokounmpo is just 28. He has plenty of time left to continue to contend if the right roster is around him.

That gives the Bucks an important decision to make. If they make a long-term commitment to Middleton now, they can continue competing for titles as long as he and the rest of the roster remains healthy. But as he ages, the Bucks will likely be stuck with some bad contracts. If the Bucks let him walk now, they avoid that possibility, but also lose arguably the second-best player on their roster. That might be enough to knock them out of the title picture next season.

Middleton, meanwhile, should receive interest from teams looking for forwards or scoring. Most of the teams with cap space this summer are younger and likely not looking to give a veteran the sort of money that Middleton will command, but players of his caliber almost always draw significant offers. When that time comes, it will be up to Milwaukee to decide just how badly it wants its All-Star forward back.