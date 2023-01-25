The Sacramento Kings and general manager Monte McNair have agreed to a contract extension to keep the Executive of the Year candidate in place for the next several years, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Kings are also working to finalize a new deal with assistant GM Wes Wilcox, who has worked closely with McNair to reshape the franchise over the past two years.

McNair was hired in 2020 after longtime general manager Vlade Divac stepped down from his position. The position was one of the least desirable in the NBA. Sacramento has not made the playoffs since 2006, but that streak may now be coming to an end thanks to the work of McNair and Wilcox. While the pair have made several moves to help the Kings to ascend to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, three stand out as the ones that lifted the franchise back into contention:

At last year's trade deadline, the Kings traded young guard Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers for star center Domantas Sabonis. The move remains controversial to this day. Haliburton has emerged as an All-Star in Indiana, but the Kings have benefitted just as much from the trade as Sabonis has become their franchise player.

This past offseason, they managed to swindle the Atlanta Hawks, desperate to avoid the luxury tax, out of key guard Kevin Huerter. Huerter, an efficient 3-point marksman, has arguably been the team's third-best player this season.

Also last offseason, they hired Warriors assistant Mike Brown as their head coach. He is the 12th coach of the postseason drought, but he figures to be the last. A respected coach who reached the NBA Finals with Cleveland in 2007 and was an assistant under Steve Kerr for multiple championships, Brown brought immediate credibility to Sacramento and may win Coach of the Year this season.

With Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox in place and Brown entrenched as their coach, the Kings are now in position to remain competitive for the next several seasons. They have McNair to thank for that, and now, he'll be able to lead the franchise for the foreseeable future.