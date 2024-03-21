The Sacramento Kings will face off against the Washington Wizards in an interconference matchup on Thursday. Washington is 11-58 overall and 4-28 at home, while Sacramento is 40-28 overall and 20-15 on the road. The Kings defeated the Wizards, 143-131, in Sacramento on Dec. 18 in their first meeting of the season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Sacramento is an 11-point favorite in the latest Kings vs. Wizards odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 237 points. Before entering any Wizards vs. Kings picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Wizards vs. Kings spread: Kings -11

Wizards vs. Kings over/under: 237 points

Wizards vs. Kings money line: Wizards: +453, Kings: -616

SAC: The Kings are 5-1 ATS over their last six road games

WAS: The Wizards are 2-2 over their last four home games when double-digit underdogs

What to know about the Kings

The Kings are coming off a 123-89 win over the Raptors on Wednesday in Toronto as they'll have to travel for the second half of a back-to-back on Thursday. De'Aaron Fox had 20 points and five assists, while Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 13 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Sabonis, who leads the NBA in rebounding at 13.7 boards per game, has at least 17 rebounds in three of his last four games with two triple-doubles during that span. Sabonis has been a dominant offensive force all season, averaging 20 points and 8.3 assists while shooting 60.9% from the field.

The Kings have won four of their last five games and covered the spread in three of those victories. Sacramento is eighth in the league in scoring (118.1 points per game) while ranking 11th in field goal percentage (48.4%). The Kings rank seventh in the league in points in the paint while shooting 57.1% on 2-pointers, the third-best percentage in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Wizards allow the most ppg in the paint in the league. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Wizards

The Wizards enter on a five-game losing streak, most recently falling to the Rockets, 137-114, on Tuesday. Washington has dropped 21 of its last 23 games, which has plummeted the Wizards to the worst record in the league. Kyle Kuzma, the team's leading scorer, is off Thursday's injury report after missing back-to-back contests with a shoulder injury. Kuzma is averaging 22.4 ppg this season.

Justin Champagnie has taken on a more prominent role recently as the undrafted forward is averaging 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds over his last three games. He had a career-high 16 points against the Rockets on Tuesday as Washington had eight players finish between 12 and 16 points in an extremely balanced scoring effort against Houston. Deni Avdija (knee) is questionable and missed the last three games as the small forward is third on the Wizards in scoring at 14 ppg. Washington will be without Tyus Jones (back), Bilal Coulibaly (wrist) and Marvin Bagley III (back). See which team to pick here.

