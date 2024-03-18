The New York Knicks will face off against the Golden State Warriors in an interconference matchup on Monday. Golden State is 35-31 overall and 17-17 at home, while New York is 40-27 overall and 18-14 on the road. The Warriors defeated the Knicks, 110-99, on Feb. 29 in New York in their first meeting of the season.

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Knicks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 211.5 points. Before entering any Knicks vs. Warriors picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model has set its sights on New York vs. Golden State. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Knicks spread: Warriors -6.5

Warriors vs. Knicks over/under: 211.5 points

Warriors vs. Knicks money line: Warriors: -250, Knicks: +204

NYK: The Knicks are 3-1 ATS over their last four road games

GS: The Warriors are 9-5 ATS over their last 14 games

What you need to know about the Knicks

Jalen Brunson continues to provide reasons why his status should rise to a superstar level in the NBA. Brunson, who made his first career All-Star Game this season, became the fourth Knicks player in franchise history to score 40 points in consecutive games as he had 42 points in a 98-91 win over the Kings on Saturday after scoring 45 points against the Trail Blazers on Thursday. Brunson shot 60.7% from the field, including 5 of 10 on 3-pointers, against the Kings. The rest of the offense combined to shoot 34.5% from the field.

The Knicks will be without OG Anunoby for injury management after being sidelined with an elbow injury for roughly six weeks. Anunoby only shot 1 of 8 over 33 minutes against the Kings, but he makes New York a much stronger defensive team and the Knicks are 3-0 in his first three games back. New York remains without Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) as the Knicks may need another herculean scoring effort from Brunson to knock off the Warriors. The Knicks have held their opponents to below 95 points in five straight games with Anunoby playing in three of those contests.

What to know about the Warriors

The Warriors are coming off a 128-121 victory over the Lakers on Saturday, led by 31 points from Stephen Curry. The victory wasn't strictly The Curry Show, however, as Klay Thompson added 26 points, Jonathan Kuminga had 23 points and Draymond Green was a key facilitator with 13 assists, 12 rebounds and six points. Curry played 34 minutes after missing three games with an ankle injury.

The Warriors begin a three-game homestand against the Knicks. They are 17-17 at home this season after going 33-8 at the Chase Center last season. The Warriors are ninth in the Western Conference, three games out of the No. 6 seed to avoid playing in the NBA Play-in Tournament. Curry had 31 points and 11 rebounds against the Knicks on Feb. 29 at Madison Square Garden in a 110-99 victory. Kuminga added 25 points and Anunoby missed that contest as well.

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in.

So who wins Warriors vs. Knicks?