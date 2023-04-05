A pivotal battle in the city of Los Angeles has the Lakers (41-38) and the Clippers (41-38) squaring off on Wednesday. This matchup is huge for Western Conference playoff seeding, with the Clippers sitting at the 6th seed and the Lakers right behind them in the 7th spot. The Lakers have won four straight games, outlasting the Utah Jazz 135-133 in overtime on Tuesday. On the other side, the Clippers have dropped two games in a row. D'Angelo Russell (foot) is out for the Lakers with both LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (foot) listed as questionable. Paul George (knee) is out for the Clippers.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Clippers as a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Clippers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 231.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 70-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Clippers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Lakers vs. Clippers:

Lakers vs. Clippers: Clippers -4.5

Lakers vs. Clippers Over-Under: 231.5 points

Lakers vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -178, Lakers +150

LAL: Lakers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 Wednesday games

LAC: Clippers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following an ATS loss

Lakers vs. Clippers picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Lakers can cover

James provides the Lakers with a massive boost each time he touches the floor. He has unbelievable court vision as a facilitator and is nearly unstoppable when attacking downhill. The 19-time All-Star finishes through contact with ease. James averages 28.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. In last night's victory over the Utah Jazz, he dropped 37 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Davis is an exceptional two-way presence. The Kentucky product has great anticipation as a rim defender and owns long arms to alter plenty of shots in the paint. The eight-time All-Star averages 26.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game. On March 31 versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, Davis had 38 points and 17 boards.

Why the Clippers can cover

Forward Kawhi Leonard is an impactful player on both ends of the court. Leonard has a terrific jumper from both the mid-range area and 3-point land. The five-time All-Star uses his wingspan to smother defenders and get into passing lanes. He averages 23.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. On April 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans, Leonard notched 40 points, 8 boards, and 4 assists.

Forward Norman Powell has been another athletic, floor-spacing option on the perimeter. Powell can play above the rim and owns a reliable jumper. The UCLA product averages 16.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and shoots 40% from downtown. In the March 31 contest versus the Memphis Grizzlies, he logged 16 points, 2 assists, and went 2 of 2 from three.

How to make Lakers vs. Clippers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 235 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who Lakers vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.