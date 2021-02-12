The Los Angeles Lakers will try to keep pace with Western Conference-leading Utah when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Lakers (20-6) sit in second place in the West, a half game behind the Jazz, who have a tough game on Friday against Milwaukee. Los Angeles enters the night having won a season-high six straight games. Meanwhile the Grizzlies (10-10) are tied for ninth in the West, just a half game out of a playoff spot. Memphis is coming off a 130-114 win over Charlotte on Wednesday. Anthony Davis (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Los Angeles.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 7.5-point favorite while the over-under, or total number of points William Hill thinks will be scored, is 218.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies spread: Los Angeles -7.5

Lakers vs. Grizzlies over-under: 218.5 points

Lakers vs. Grizzlies money line: Los Angeles -330, Memphis +270

LAL: The team leads the NBA in defensive efficiency (104.5 points per 100 possessions)

MEM: The Grizzlies lead the league in assists per game (28.4)

Why the Lakers can cover



Los Angeles has the best defense in the NBA. The Lakers allow just 104.5 points per 100 possessions, which leads the league. A big reason for the team's defensive success is its ability to protect the rim; Los Angeles ranks second in the NBA in blocks per game (6.2). Behind their NBA-best defense, the Lakers rank third in the league in net rating at 7.8, trailing only the Bucks and Jazz.

In addition, LeBron James is having another vintage season. James is averaging 25.5 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league. He also is passing out 7.9 assists a game (seventh in the NBA) and grabbing 7.9 rebounds (24th). In the last three games, he has averaged 28.7 points, 8.3 boards, 10.0 assists and 2.7 steals.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis is arguably the best team in the league at sharing the basketball. Led by Ja Morant, who averages a team-high 7.7 assists, the Grizzlies lead the NBA in assists per game (28.4). They also earn assists on 66.9 percent of their buckets, which is the second-highest percentage in the NBA.

In addition, Memphis faces a Los Angeles team that has been pushed beyond the limit in its last three games, going into double overtime against Detroit and into overtime in back-to-back contests against Oklahoma City. The Lakers hadn't played three straight overtime games since 1991. The overtime stretch forced James to play at least 40 minutes in three consecutive games for the first time in four years.

