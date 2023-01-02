The Los Angeles Lakers (15-21) will be looking to build on their win over Atlanta when they face the Charlotte Hornets (10-27) on Monday night. Los Angeles has won two of its last three games, beating the Hawks in a 130-121 final last Friday. Charlotte has lost three of its last four games, falling to Brooklyn in a 123-106 decision on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The latest Hornets vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook have Charlotte as a 1-point favorite, while the over/under is set at 242.5.

Hornets vs. Lakers spread: Hornets -1

Hornets vs. Lakers over/under: 242.5 points

Hornets vs. Lakers money line: Charlotte -120, Los Angeles +100

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte is getting set for its third consecutive home game after splitting contests against the Thunder and Nets last week. The Hornets used a 27-point effort from star guard LaMelo Ball to get past Oklahoma City last Thursday, covering the 2.5-point spread in the process. They notched a 134-130 road win against the Lakers two days before Christmas, springing the upset as 2.5-point underdogs.

P.J. Washington scored a team-high 24 points for Charlotte in that win, but Ball has been the leading scorer in the four games since then. He has scored 20-plus points in 11 straight games since returning from an injury. Los Angeles is 2-5 in its last seven games this season, and it has only picked up three wins in its last 10 road games. The Lakers have covered the spread twice in their last eight contests.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles is led by 38-year-old LeBron James, who poured in a season-high 47 points on his birthday in a win against Atlanta on Friday night. James has stepped up while Anthony Davis has been sidelined due to an injury, leading Los Angeles in scoring in six straight games. He scored 34 points against Charlotte in the most recent meeting.

James has been better on the road than at home this season, averaging 29.7 points per game in 16 outings. He has been red-hot of late, posting 31.2 points per game during 14 December contests. The Hornets allowed a season-worst 60% shooting rate against Brooklyn on Saturday night, as the Nets easily won and covered in a 123-106 final. Charlotte will be without its second-leading scorer in Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand).

