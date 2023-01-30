The Los Angeles Lakers (23-27) are on a road trip as they take on the Brooklyn Nets (30-19) on Monday evening. The Lakers are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Boston Celtics 125-121 in overtime on Saturday. The Nets halted its two-game skid on Saturday, outlasting the New York Knicks 122-115. Forwards Anthony Davis (foot) and LeBron James (ankle) are out for Los Angeles. Kevin Durant (knee) is sidelined for Brooklyn, while Ben Simmons (knee) is questionable and T.J. Warren (shin) is doubtful.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nets as a 9-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Nets odds. The over/under for total points is set at 230.

Lakers vs. Nets spread: Brooklyn -9

Lakers vs. Nets Over-Under: 230 points

Lakers vs. Nets money line: Brooklyn -420, Los Angeles +320

LAL: Lakers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games

BK: Nets are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall



Why the Nets can cover

Guard Kyrie Irving is a masterful offensive weapon due to his outstanding shot-making ability, great ball handles and fearlessness when attacking the lane. The eight-time All-Star uses his smooth jumper to expand the floor, shooting 37.7% from downtown on 8.8 attempts a game. He's averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per night. In his last contest, he logged 32 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.

Center Nicolas Claxton has been playing exceptionally well in the paint on both ends of the court. Claxton is a long and fluid athlete who defends the rim, has quick feet, and thrives as a cutter in pick-and-roll situations. Claxton averages 13.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. He's tallied a double-double in four straight games, including on Jan. 25 when Claxton had 25 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks.

Why the Lakers can cover

Guard Russell Westbrook is an energetic and athletic presence off the bench. Westbrook likes to play downhill and push the tempo as the UCLA product scans the floor quickly to create his own shot or find a teammate. The 34-year-old averages 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. On Jan. 20, he notched 29 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

Center Thomas Bryant has a high motor and utilizes his length to be an impactful force down low. Bryant has a good feel for scoring in the lane with a soft touch around the basket. The Indiana product puts up 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and shoots 64% from the field. In the Jan. 24 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Bryant finished with 15 points and seven boards.

