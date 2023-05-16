Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Western Conference finals arrives to great fanfare on Tuesday evening. While the Eastern Conference waits until Wednesday to begin, the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets begin a seven-game battle with plenty of star power. The Lakers are led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who keyed Los Angeles to series victories over the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors to advance. The Nuggets are led by Nikola Jokic, who joined forces with Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and others to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns. Murray (illness) is listed as questionable for Game 1.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as the 6-point favorite for this 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 222 in the latest Lakers vs. Nuggets odds. Before making any Nuggets vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model entered the conference finals of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 72-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Nuggets and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Nuggets vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -6

Lakers vs. Nuggets over/under: 222 points

Lakers vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -250, Lakers +205

LAL: The Lakers are 21-25-1 against the spread in road games

DEN: The Nuggets are 30-16-1 against the spread in home games

Lakers vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers have excelled in the playoffs against quality competition. Los Angeles is 8-4 in the postseason, out-scoring the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors by 5.1 points per 100 possessions. While much of the Lakers' success can be traced to the league's best defense during the playoffs, Los Angeles is also playing well on offense. The Lakers are shooting 54.7% inside the arc in the postseason and averaging 24.7 assists with only 12.8 turnovers per game. Los Angeles has also found success in transition, averaging 16.3 fast break points per game, and the Lakers are also averaging more than 50 fast break points per contest.

James leads the way after a regular season in which he averaged 28.9 points per game, and Davis is a devastating two-way force, leading the 2023 NBA playoffs with 14.1 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game while also putting pressure on the rim offensively. The Lakers also led the NBA with 26.6 free throw attempts per game in the regular season, and Los Angeles plays with tremendous force and physicality. See which team to back here.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver has been the best team during the 2023 NBA playoffs, winning 8 of 11 postseason games with a +8.6 net rating. The Nuggets have played well on defense, giving up only 110.1 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs, but Denver makes its living with elite offense. The Nuggets ranked in the top five of the NBA in offensive efficiency, field goal percentage, 2-point percentage, 3-point percentage and assists per game during the regular season, and Denver's efficiency has only improved in the playoffs. Denver is scoring almost 1.19 points per possession in postseason action, No. 1 in the NBA, and the Nuggets are shooting 48.9% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range.

The Nuggets are also averaging 25.2 assists with only 11.5 turnovers per game, and Denver has stellar supporting metrics. That includes 16.4 fast break points per game, a 31.1% offensive rebound rate and a league-leading 53.6 points in the paint per contest during the playoffs. Jokic is the centerpiece for Denver, with the two-time NBA MVP averaging 30.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game during the first two rounds of the playoffs. See which team to back here.

How to make Nuggets vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 229 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Game 1 of Lakers vs. Nuggets in the NBA Western Conference finals 2023, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has has gone 72-38 on its top-rated NBA picks, and find out.