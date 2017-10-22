Last 30 seconds of Giannis' career night show why he's legit MVP contender

It's not fair. It's just not fair.

Milwaukee Bucks forward/guard/whatever Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the biggest story of the young season so far. The Greek Freak scored 37 and 34 points, respectively, in his first two games of the season, and topped those two performances with a career-high 44 in Saturday's 113-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Giannis had it going all night long, but it was the last 30 seconds that showed how his versatility makes him a legitimate MVP candidate this season.

31 seconds left

Giannis goes to the free-throw line trailing 110-109 with a chance to give the Bucks the lead. He misses both free throws and heads to the bench in disgust. Turns out, this was probably the worst thing that could have happened to the Blazers.

Giannis misses two free throws, and the Bucks are down one with 30.3 seconds left. Both short--Giannis has played 39 minutes.

12.1 seconds left

Antetokounmpo plays harassing defense and finally reaches around CJ McCollum to poke the ball away. It lands in the hands of Malcolm Brogdon, who hits Giannis at halfcourt. Giannis then takes ONE DRIBBLE, loads up and flushes down a two-handed dunk from one step inside the free-throw line to put the Bucks ahead 111-110. At this point the Bucks fans are absolutely losing their minds.

Giannis comes up huge late in the 4th for the @Bucks!



His career-high 44 PTS propels them to the win over the @trailblazers, 113-110.

4.0 seconds left

Down by a point, the Blazers inbound the ball and it winds up in the hands of 7-foot, 280-pound center Jusuf Nurkic, who bulls his way toward the basket. Who's waiting there for him? You guessed it. Antetokounmpo raises up and says, "Get that mess out of my house!"

After notching a career-high 44 PTS, Giannis seals the @Bucks win with the game saving block!

Bucks guard Khris Middleton retrieved the ball and was fouled, knocked down the two free throws, and the Blazers weren't able to get another shot. Game over. Giannis is a monster. And he's 22 years old!

So, to recap. In the final 30 seconds, the Antetokounmpo:

Stole the ball from a 6-foot-3 smooth-dribbling guard



Dribbled past three defenders



Dunked from a step inside the free throw line



Blocked a 7-foot center at the rim to save the game



He also had eight rebounds, four assists and two steals to go along with his one massive blocked shot and 44 points. Oh yeah, and the best part? He shot 17-of-23 from the field. For you non-math majors, that's 73.9 percent. When you factor in that he shot 1-4 on 3-pointers, that means that Giannis made 16 of his 19 two-point field goals.

Simply remarkable. And the kid is humble.

"I don't know, I just tried to play hard, I just tried to keep making plays," Antetokounmpo said after the game. "And thank God I made some buckets, too."

.@Giannis_An34 set a new career high with 44 points against Portland!



.@Giannis_An34 set a new career high with 44 points against Portland!

"One thing I do well: I never give up."

Antetokounmpo's final 30 seconds are a perfect microcosm for why he is a legitimate MVP contender this season. He's reached a new level offensively in these first three games of the season, averaging 38.3 points, 9.7 rebounds 5.0 assists and 2.7 steals while shooting 67 percent from the field. He can guard one through five, creates matchup nightmares for opposing defenses, and now seems to have developed a killer instinct that could make him one of the best closers in the game.

If he can keep his stats anywhere near where they are right now, the Bucks' win total might be the only thing that prevents him from winning the award, assuming that players like James Harden, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook end up leading their teams to 55-plus wins. The Bucks aren't quite up to the standard of the Warriors, Rockets or Thunder, but if Giannis can help get the Bucks to 48 or more wins, MVP could be his to lose.

It's a long season and Giannis' numbers will most likely come down, but he's used his first three games of the 2017-18 season to put MVP voters on notice.