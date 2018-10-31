LeBron James, Hollywood producer: From 'Space Jam' to Showtime, every project attached to Lakers star

Michael Jordan had "Space Jam," but LeBron James?

He has everything.

Or at least it seems like that. The Los Angeles Lakers star isn't the only NBA icon to dabble in Hollywood. We've seen Shaquille O'Neal, an L.A. treasure before James, dabble in movies. Kobe Bryant won an Oscar for his animated basketball short. And Stephen Curry isn't slacking, either, what with the Golden State Warriors fan favorite preparing to drop his first feature film and then produce a couple of holiday flicks.

But no one's racking up the opportunities like LeBron. The question now, it seems, is this: What isn't James working on?

You came to the right place to find out. Here, we're keeping a running list of all the entertainment projects attached to King James, from movies on the big screen to documentaries and original shows on the small one:

"Friday the 13th" reboot

You read that right. This would, by far, be James' most notable foray into the movie business. Variety and Bloody Disgusting reported in mid-October that his SpringHill Entertainment company is in talks to acquire the rights to the long-running horror franchise, which first appeared on screen in 1980 and was last seen in 2009.

"Space Jam" sequel

This is probably the most exciting project for hardcore NBA fans. SpringHill has already announced LeBron as the lead actor for this follow-up to the 1996 cult classic (along with Bugs Bunny). It's set to begin shooting in 2019, with Ryan Coogler ("Black Panther," "Creed") tabbed as a producer.

"Shut Up and Dribble" Showtime series

A three-part documentary, this October 2018 James production was inspired by LeBron's own comments from February, when he said he won't "shut up and dribble" after he was told to keep his politics to himself. They explore "the role of NBA players in politics, commerce and fashion, starting with the 1976 ABA merger."

"Million Dollar Mile" CBS series

James' first extravagant dive into the reality-TV spectrum, this show is coming soon with 10 episodes, and it pits contestants against each other on an obstacle course on actual city streets for a $1-million prize. LeBron will executive produce the series, which is set to debut in 2019.

"Madam C.J. Walker" Netflix series

As IndieWire reported, James is set to produce this Octavia Spencer-starring eight-part show about "black hair care pioneer and mogul Madam C.J. Walker," who was America's first self-made black millionaire.

"What's My Name: Muhammad Ali" HBO documentary

This original, directed by Antoine Fuqua ("Training Day"), has James as an executive producer. LeBron was first linked to the project back in 2016, and its first part has since been released, exploring the late "Ali's greatest triumphs and comebacks."

"Student Athlete" HBO documentary

James produced this Oct. 2 original to challenge the NCAA, spotlighting the "exploitative world of high-revenue college sports" through the stories of former coaches and athletes, including Kentucky basketball player Nick Richards.

"Smallfoot"

James voiced a Yeti named Gwangi in this musical Warner Animation Group kids feature film about a snow creature who becomes friends with a human. It hit theaters Sept. 28 with Channing Tatum, James Corden and Zendaya costarring.

"The Shop" HBO series

The unscripted eight-episode barbershop talk show, featuring James, business partner Maverick Carter and celebrity guests, debuted on HBO Aug. 28. The first season, with discussion on sports, music and pop culture, starred Odell Beckham Jr., Jon Stewart and Snoop Dogg among other guests.

Additional projects: