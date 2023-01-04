The Orlando Magic will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Amway Center. The Magic are 13-24 overall and 9-11 at home, while Oklahoma City is 16-21 overall and 5-12 on the road. This is the second of two matchups between these teams this season, and OKC won 116-108 when they met on Nov. 1.

Orlando is favored by 2 points in the latest Magic vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 229. Before entering any Thunder vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Magic vs. Thunder spread: Magic -2

Magic vs. Thunder over/under: 229 points

Magic vs. Thunder money line: Orlando -130, Oklahoma City +110

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando's 2022 ended with a 119-100 loss against the Washington Wizards last Friday. Orlando was down 98-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by guard Franz Wagner, who had 28 points and eight assists.

It was the third straight loss for Orlando, who will be hoping this four-day rest period can help start its 2023 off on a good note. However, due to the staggered suspensions stemming from an on-court fight in a game versus Detroit last week, Orlando will have four players suspended from tonight's game in addition to four more being injured. Among those out are Franz Wagner (suspension), Moe Wagner (suspension), Bol Bol (protocols) and Jalen Suggs (ankle).

What you need to know about the Thunder

A well-balanced attack led Oklahoma City over the Boston Celtics every single quarter on its way to victory on Tuesday. Oklahoma City couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 150-117 stomp it dished out against Boston at home. With the Thunder ahead 74-54 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Point guard Josh Giddey looked sharp as he had 25 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

The blowout win came without the services of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) who is uncertain for tonight. Seven different players scored in double-figures on Tuesday, including five with at least 20 points, so the team may need a similar well-balanced output if SGA can't suit up.

