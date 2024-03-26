The Sacramento Kings will face off against the Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference matchup on Tuesday. Both teams are 42-29 this season. Sacramento is 21-13 at home, while Dallas is 20-14 on the road. The teams are tied for sixth place in the Western Conference, so this contest has huge playoff implications as the No. 6 seed is the final spot to avoid the NBA Play-in Tournament.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings are 1-point favorites in the latest Kings vs. Mavericks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 233 points.

Kings vs. Mavericks spread: Kings -1

Kings vs. Mavericks over/under: 233 points

Kings vs. Mavericks money line: Kings: -113, Mavericks: -107

DAL: The Mavericks are 22-12 ATS on the road this season

SAC: The Kings are 14-20 ATS at home this season

What to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks enter on a four-game winning streak, most recently knocking off the Jazz, 115-105, on the road in the second half of a home-and-home against Utah on Monday. Dallas has won eight of its last nine games to keep pace with the red-hot Pelicans in the Southwest Division. Its only loss during that stretch came on the road against the Thunder, who have the second-best record in the West. Luka Doncic had a triple-double with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists against the Jazz with Kyrie Irving adding 27 points.

Doncic leads the league in scoring (34 points per game) while ranking third in assists at 9.9 per contest. He is integral in everything Dallas does offensively, ranking second in the league behind Joel Embiid in usage percentage (35.5%), and he hasn't disappointed lately. The 25-year-old is averaging 33 points, 10.1 rebounds and 11.2 assists over his last 13 games. Dallas is sixth in the league in scoring (118.6 ppg) while having the fifth-best effective field goal percentage. The Mavs are 8-1 ATS over their last nine games and have the fifth-best ATS record (40-31) in the league. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Kings

The Kings enter off a 108-96 win over the 76ers on Monday, improving to 8-3 over their last 11 games. Domantas Sabonis became the fifth player in NBA history to record at least 25 triple-doubles in a season after posting 11 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists against the 76ers. He also recorded his 54th straight double-double, which is the longest streak since the 1976-77 merger. De'Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray each had 23 points in the victory. Davion Mitchell, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, added a season-high 18 points on 6 of 9 shooting.

The Kings have won each of the first two matchups against the Mavs this season. Both of those contests were played in Dallas with the Kings most recently winning, 120-115, on Jan. 27. Sacramento ranks ninth in scoring (117.6 points per game), and although the Kings rank just 18th in scoring defense, their defensive prowess has been the main reason for winning four of the last five games. Sacramento is allowing 100.3 ppg over its last four games and has held its opponents to fewer than 100 points in four of its last eight contests. See which team to pick here.

