The 2020-21 NBA regular season wraps up Sunday with 10 games on the NBA DFS main slate. Sunday's main slate brings some tough questions for NBA DFS players as they set their NBA DFS strategy. Should you go with a more proven NBA DFS option like Blazers guard Damian Lillard,who has a tough matchup against the Nuggets, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside player like Lakers center Andre Drummond, who's recorded three consecutive double-doubles?

Is a player dealing with an injury like Miami's Jimmy Butler (back) safe to roster in NBA DFS tournaments or cash games on Sunday? With FanDuel hosting a $250k Sunday NBA Shot, and DraftKings running a $250k Shootaround that awards $50k to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for NBA DFS players to make. Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Friday, McClure included Wizards guard Russell Westbrook as one of his core lineup picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Westbrook stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, 17 assists, 12 rebounds and three blocks, returning over 70 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday, May 16 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, May 16

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe at $6,300 on DraftKings and $5,400 on FanDuel. Bledsoe comes at an extremely affordable price on Sunday, which will allow you to load your NBA DFS roster with big-time playmakers.

Bledsoe extended his double-digit scoring streak to eight games on Friday, finishing with 11 points, four assists and one rebound against the Warriors. Bledsoe has scored 15 or more points in three of his last five outings, and he's returned solid value for NBA DFS owners recently. In fact, the veteran has scored over 25 points on DraftKings in six of his last eight games.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Sunday includes rostering Blazers guard CJ McCollum at $7,600 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel. McCollum enters Sunday's matchup against the Nuggets averaging 23.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

In Portland's setback against the Suns on Thursday, McCollum finished with 27 points and five assists. He knocked down five 3-pointers against Phoenix, and has connected on at least four shots from behind the arc in three of his last four outings. With Portland in a must-win scenario on Sunday to avoid the play-in tournament, McCollum is a great choice for NBA DFS lineups.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, May 16

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.