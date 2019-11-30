NBA DFS: James Harden and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Saturday, Nov. 30

The 2019-20 NBA season continues on Saturday and the schedule is headlined by an Eastern Conference showdown between the Pacers and Sixers at 7 p.m. ET. However, NBA DFS players will likely be shying away from that game with an over-under of 206.5 indicating there will be some stout defense played. Instead, Rockets vs. Hawks is sure to attract a lot of attention with a whopping total of 237. Houston is averaging 118.2 points per game and is a 13.5-point favorite on Saturday over Atlanta, so that's going to make starters like Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Ben McLemore and P.J. Tucker popular NBA DFS stack options. However, banking exclusively on the Rockets leaves your NBA DFS lineups exposed and you'll also need some variance to turn a profit in NBA DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. So before you make your Saturday NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy and advice from daily Fantasy millionaire Mike McClure first.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now he's turned his attention to Saturday's NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his lineups here.

For Saturday, we can tell you McClure is high on Harden at $11,500 on FanDuel and $12,000 on DraftKings. He's the most expensive player available on Saturday night, but the two-time scoring champion has proven that he's worth it throughout the season.

Despite offseason concerns about how his shots might be affected by the trade for Westbrook, another ball-dominant superstar, Harden is leading the NBA in scoring once again. He's averaging a career-high 37.7 points per night and is also putting up 7.8 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest. Harden gets to the free-throw line a staggering 13.9 times per game and he should be able to get to the line frequently on Saturday against a Hawks squad that ranks 28th in free-throw attempts allowed per game.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Saturday also includes rostering Atlanta Hawks forward Jabari Parker ($7,400 on FanDuel, $6,700 on DraftKings), who has eight games where he's provided at least a 5.5x return this season. The former No. 2 overall pick has looked comfortable in Atlanta, averaging 17.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor.

He's had seven 20-point games this season and has also been pleasantly surprising NBA DFS players with his defensive contributions of late. Parker has had multiple steals in eight of his last nine games and has also chipped in with 24 rebounds in his last two contests. The Rockets rank 23rd in the NBA in DraftKings points allowed to opposing small forwards/power forwards, so start Parker with confidence in your NBA DFS lineups on Saturday night.

