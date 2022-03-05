We're down to the final quarter of the 2021-22 NBA season. Saturday's NBA schedule features several marquee matchups, as the Heat take on the 76ers, while the Warriors play the Lakers. However, both games feature totals in the low 220s, so NBA DFS players could target more high-scoring contests for their NBA DFS stacks. Three games on Saturday night have totals listed above 230 points, and Hornets vs. Spurs has a sky-high total of 240.5.

Should you target mid-price players like Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges and Jakob Poeltl in the NBA DFS player pool, or are there better NBA DFS matchups to exploit?

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Friday, McClure listed Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Cousins finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot to return nearly 56 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, March 5

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks on Saturday is Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, who is listed at $10,800 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. With the Spurs offloading DeMar DeRozan during the offseason, Gregg Popovich turned to Murray to be the new face of the franchise, and the lengthy 25-year-old point guard appeared more than ready for the challenge.

Murray made his first NBA All-Star team and enters Saturday averaging 20.3 points, 9.4 assists and 8.4 rebounds. He also leads the league in steals per game (2.0) and has 12 triple-doubles this season. His ability to contribute big numbers in multiple categories has made him one of the highest-upside plays in NBA DFS. Saturday's matchup should be rapid, with the Spurs and Hornets ranking top-five in the NBA in pace.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Hornets guard LaMelo Ball ($8,500 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). The 20-year-old made his first NBA All-Star game this season and he has quickly lived up to his potential as one of the toughest matchups in the league as a 6-foot-7 point guard with exceptional court vision.

Ball is averaging 19.6 points, 7.4 assists and 6.9 rebounds and has recorded five triple-doubles. And after playing just eight minutes in a win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday, he should be fresh entering what could be an up-and-down contest against the Spurs.

